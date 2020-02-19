Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Company DuvaSawko Earns SOC 2 Certification

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuvaSawko recently received a "clean" SOC 2 report from an Independent Service Auditor on DuvaSawko's Description of its Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management System and on the Suitability of the Design of its Controls Relevant to the Trust Services Criteria. As a US-based outsourcing partner, DuvaSawko wanted to do more for its clients to ensure that a third party was vetting its internal controls of their clients' business environments. With the SOC 2 certification, DuvaSawko and its revenue cycle management clients can now lean on the additional attestations to have even more confidence in their services.

DuvaSawko has recently earned a SOC 2 Certification for its emergency medicine revenue cycle management services.

These Service Organization Controls (SOC) are independent third-party reports that attest to the processes and procedures of partners like DuvaSawko. The SOC 2 report covers controls related to financial reporting, operational risks, a management assertion, disclosure of specific controls to achieve the criteria, and detail on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles and Criteria.

"Emergency medicine groups choose to utilize revenue cycle management partners like DuvaSawko as these services are a core competency of ours and we can often provide the services more cost-effectively and efficiently than they can internally," says DuvaSawko Chief Information Officer Tim Branz. "However, this SOC 2 report provides our clients with an additional level of transparency of the specific controls implemented to their firms. It also gives peace of mind that they have partnered with a company that has undergone the necessary third-party evaluations to ensure their controls have the utmost oversight for their financial statements and overall reputation."

With control assurance mishaps making health care news regularly, the SOC 2 report is a great tool for showing commitment, trust, and value to partners. Further, more independent emergency groups will be seeking this type of level of security from partners, and DuvaSawko has shown that they are willing to go the extra mile to control environments and help clients reduce compliance costs.

About DuvaSawko

DuvaSawko offers a comprehensive suite of Revenue Cycle Management Services exclusively for Emergency Medicine physician groups. Our expertise centers around delivering exceptional service while producing up to 30% more revenue than our competitors. The People, the Process and the Technology are at the heart of the DuvaSawko Difference.

For more information visit http://www.duvasawko.com

Christopher Morrison

VP of Marketing & Sales Operations

386-274-7864

christopher.morrison@duvasawko.com

Related Images

soc-2-certification.png

SOC 2 Certification

DuvaSawko has recently earned a SOC 2 Certification for its emergency medicine revenue cycle management services.

SOURCE DuvaSawko

Related Links

http://www.duvasawko.com

