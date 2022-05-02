Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market Size to Grow by USD 29.44 billion | 54% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals, Physicians, and Medical labs) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The growing need to reduce revenue leakage in the healthcare system is driving the growth of the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market. Revenue leakage refers to the loss of revenues of healthcare service providers due to inefficiencies in internal processes and payment systems. This issue can be attributed to process lseak, payers leak, and patient leak. This has increased the demand for electronic health and transaction recording systems.

The interoperability issues associated with healthcare RCM software will challenge the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market during the forecast period. Interoperability in healthcare RCM software enables any authorized physician or doctor to securely access all clinical information about the patient regardless of which EHR system other physicians are using. However, issues related to interoperability have increased the number of denials, which is reducing revenue generation and decreasing operational efficiency for healthcare service providers.

Major Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Companies:

3M Corp

Corp Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Change Healthcare Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

eMDs Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

Experian Plc

Medical Information Technology Inc.

MEDIREVV

nThrive Inc.

OSPLabs

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

R1 RCM Inc.

Surgical Information Systems LLC

The SSI Group LLC

UnitedHealth Group

Waystar Inc.

WellSky Corp.

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hospitals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Physicians - size and forecast 2021-2026

Medical labs - size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing healthcare spending will drive the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market in North America.

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 29.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., eMDs Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Experian Plc, Medical Information Technology Inc., MEDIREVV, nThrive Inc., OSPLabs, Quest Diagnostics Inc., R1 RCM Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC, The SSI Group LLC, UnitedHealth Group, Waystar Inc., and WellSky Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Physicians - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Medical labs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Corp

10.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

10.5 Change Healthcare Inc.

10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

10.7 Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

10.8 Epic Systems Corp.

10.9 Medical Information Technology Inc.

10.10 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

10.11 R1 RCM Inc.

10.12 WellSky Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

