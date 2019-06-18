Healthcare Revenue Recovery Services Leader, Revecore, Sees Strong Growth since Aligning BLS and MRA in March

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revecore, through its best-in-class revenue recovery organizations BLS|Revecore and MRA|Revecore, has added seven new health systems with a combined $5 billion in net patient revenue to its client portfolio since executing cross-serving initiatives and launching the Revecore brand in March.

"Since aligning under Revecore in mid-March, the cross-serving opportunities between the two service groups have been substantial. Our growth plan is on track," said Revecore's CEO, Mark Talley. "Many hospital revenue cycle leaders recognize it is imperative that they employ tech-enabled processes to effectively manage the most challenging areas of their revenue cycle – underpayments, denials, motor vehicle accident and workers' comp claims. Through our technology platforms, combined with our subject matter expertise, clients are experiencing immediate value in both ROI and workflow processes."

Revecore BLS|MRA Operational Highlights

Collectively, 20+ years servicing hospital clients

hospital clients Over $5 billion collected for clients since 2000

for clients since 2000 Partnering with nearly 500 hospitals across the country, collectively

hospitals across the country, collectively Invested more than $20M in technology over the past 5 years

in technology over the past 5 years Peer Reviewed Services & Solutions for over 5 years

Services & Solutions for over 5 years SOC 2 Type II Certified

Long-time MRA motor vehicle accident and workers' comp claim client, Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee, IL, is just one of the systems now deploying the top-level underpayment review and denial prevention services of BLS|Revecore to help drive even greater revenue and to improve internal workflow.

"MRA, and now, BLS have become a significant asset to our revenue cycle team," said Kay Senesac, Director of Revenue Integrity for Riverside Healthcare. "They recover greater reimbursements in a shorter amount of time adhering to all of the very specialized requirements of these types of claims. They are true experts at what they do. It would take a hospital system years to develop the expertise and technologies that they have created. Utilizing Revecore's revenue reimbursement services, we're able to leverage our internal teams to support other critical revenue cycle efforts."

"I'm excited about the growth we are seeing across our service lines," added Talley. "It's all thanks to the coordinated effort of the great teams we have in place. I'm also excited about the upcoming HFMA annual conference in Orlando. Getting a chance to talk with providers about their specific needs and to share how we may assist them with those needs with our unique differentiators is incredibly fulfilling. "

To learn more, visit Revecore at booth #912 at the upcoming HFMA 2019 Annual Conference, June 23-26 in Orlando.

About Revecore

Revecore, through its best-in-class companies BLS|Revecore and MRA|Revecore, is the definitive source for revenue recovery solutions for underpayments and denial prevention and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident and workers' compensation claims. Revecore offers hospital and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com, www.bls.revecore.com and www.mra.revecore.com.

