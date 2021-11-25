Healthcare Robots Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.99% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with PAL Robotics SL & Panasonic Corp. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Healthcare Robots Market 2021-2025:Drivers & Challenges

The healthcare robots market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The factors such as technological advancements and encouragement and funding provided by governments in developed nations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the high cost of robotic systems may threaten the growth of the market.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Healthcare Robots Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Healthcare Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Surgical Robots



Rehabilitation Robots



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Healthcare Robots Market 2021-2025:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

55% of the market's growth will originate from North America. US and Canada are the key markets for healthcare robots in the region. The increasing adoption of surgical robots will facilitate the healthcare robots market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The healthcare robots market share growth by the surgical robots segment has been significant for revenue-generating.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the healthcare robots market size.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Healthcare Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare robots market vendors

Related Reports:

Hospital Logistics Robots Market -The hospital logistics robots market size is expected to grow by USD 668.78 million and record a CAGR of 16.77% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Handicap Assistance Robots Market -The handicap assistance robots market has the potential to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.20%. Download a free sample now!

Healthcare Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.99% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BlueBotics SA, DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Kollmorgen Corp., MIDEA GROUP, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Panasonic Corp., Savioke Inc., and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by companies in the healthcare robots market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio