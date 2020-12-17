Healthcare Savings: Use It, Don't Lose It Before the Dec 31 Deadline (via BlueWillow Biologics)

If your funds expire this year, it's time to make your move and do some shopping, suggests personal finance and smart shopping expert, Trae Bodge (Note that some items will require a doctor's note.)

What you need for the season

It's cold and flu season, and, sadly, COVID-19 is still with us. Use your healthcare savings dollars to stock up on health supplies for the months ahead. Here are a few ideas:

Think about things you might need if you or a family member fall ill, like a really good thermometer, a pulse oximeter, an air purifier, or a personal steam inhaler.

Then there are preventative items, like face masks, sanitizers and other PPE. New and relevant to look for this year are OTC nasal antiseptics like NanoBio ® Protect, proven to kill 99.99% of infection-causing germs on contact for up to 8 hours after application. It's alcohol-free and moisturizing, making it a great layer of protection for the whole family.

Protect, proven to kill 99.99% of infection-causing germs on contact for up to 8 hours after application. It's alcohol-free and moisturizing, making it a great layer of protection for the whole family. At-home COVID tests are another great option. Handy first aid items, like bandages, cold packs, and heating pads are a good choice, as are other OTC medications, like pain relievers, allergy medicine, cold medicine, and digestive aids.

Depending on where you live, you may be out and about less than usual due to winter, so if you have a chronic disorder, make sure you have the supplies you need to care for yourself at home, like home medical equipment and diabetes-care items. Alternatively, if you live in a sunny area, you can stockpile some SPF products, too.

It might also be a good time to get an eye exam and order a new pair of glasses or enough contact lenses to last the winter.

Helpful resources

Where to get these supplies? You can buy eligible items at your healthcare provider's office as well as the pharmacy and select big box stores. After you make a purchase, your receipt might even indicate that what you have just bought is eligible. If online shopping is more your thing, Amazon has a page dedicated to FSA- and HSA-eligible items and you can enter your FSA or HSA debit card to shop with. Similarly, you can use your FSA or HSA cards on FSAStore.com, where you'll find themed bundles for everything lactation to travel essentials as well as individual items.

About Trae Bodge

Trae Bodge is an accomplished lifestyle journalist and TV commentator who specializes in personal finance, saving money, and shopping smart.

Trae has been named a Top Voice in Retail by LinkedIn and a top personal finance expert by GoBankingRates and Flexjobs. Her writing and expert commentary have appeared in Newsweek, Woman'sDay, Forbes, USNews.com, Kiplinger, Marketwatch, Yahoo Finance and numerous others. She has also appeared on-air hundreds of times, including Good Morning America's GMA3: What You Need to Know, NBC Nightly News, Inside Edition, and network affiliates around the country.

You can find her money-saving tips at truetrae.com and at @truetrae on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

