Healthcare Services Firm Carnahan Group Announces New Office in Denver

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnahan Group, a leading healthcare advisory firm, has expanded its efforts in leading the industry with its new office development in Denver, CO and acquisition of new employees at its headquarters.

"This increase in growth allows us to advance as an industry leader for healthcare compliance. Not only have we added office locations, we have added to our teams throughout the country, including at our Corporate Headquarters in Tampa, FL. This expansion allows us to continue to deliver significant value to our customers because we are able to stay high-tech, high-touch," says Chris Carnahan, President of Carnahan Group.

New Additions to the Team: Carnahan Group is proud to welcome the following team members to the firm: Daniel Stech, Senior Director; Sofia Colón, Strategic Healthcare Analyst; Mary Beth Riley, Account Manager.

Mr. Stech heads the satellite office in Denver, CO and is a physician compensation and business strategy expert with 30 years of experience. Ms. Colón joins Carnahan Group's Headquarter office with over five years of healthcare experience. Ms. Riley heads the Chattanooga office and brings seven years of healthcare and management experience to Carnahan Group.

"Carnahan Group is known for being innovative, service-minded, and results driven. I am excited to join the dynamic, high integrity team that Chris has built. My goals are to expand the firm's reach, extend services to more community and rural hospitals, and further distinguish Carnahan Group as a leader in the industry," stated Stech.

About Carnahan Group: Carnahan Group, Inc. is an ingenious healthcare services firm that employs game-changing technology to drive compliance improvements and cost reductions for some of the nation's largest healthcare organizations. For over 17 years, Carnahan Group has served the healthcare industry by providing physician compensation and business valuations, as well as providing healthcare litigation support and conducting Community Needs Assessments and Community Health Needs Assessments.

Carnahan Group also powers the industry leading FMV platform, FMVMD™, which allows hospitals and healthcare entities to receive physician fair market valuations instantly.

For more information on our fields of expertise: http://carnahangroup.com/our-expertise/.

