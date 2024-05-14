Healthcare software company, Micro-Dyn Medical Systems (Micro-Dyn) announces strategic investment by The Brydon Group

Micro-Dyn, a leader in healthcare claims pricing, grouping, and editing software, announces its acquisition by The Brydon Group.

CARMEL, Ind., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Dyn Medical Systems, LLC. (Micro-Dyn), an industry leader in healthcare claims pricing, grouping, and editing software serving over 150 healthcare entities across health plans, health systems, risk-bearing provider groups, and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), announced its acquisition by The Brydon Group.

The Brydon Group partnered with healthcare executives Sean Zhao and Steve Giattino, who will lead Micro-Dyn going forward, along with the company's founders, Bill Voss and Janell Voss, and a growing engineering and product team.

With the support and resources provided by the investment, and the expansion of the executive, product, and engineering teams, Micro-Dyn will continue to focus on its long-standing mission of enabling healthcare organizations and other claims processors to accurately and efficiently manage healthcare claims and reimbursements.

"We look forward to partnering with Steve and Sean and continuing to serve healthcare organizations with a market-leading product. I believe with Steve, Sean, and the engineering team's expertise, Micro-Dyn's impact within healthcare will continue to grow," said Micro-Dyn Founder, Bill Voss.

"With the strategic investment and the expanding team, we are excited to create additional benefits for existing and future customers," said Steve Giattino, President and Co-Chairman.

Sean Zhao, CEO and Co-Chairman, remarked, "We are honored to build upon the 34-year legacy that Bill and Janell Voss have established to support our partners with best-in-class solutions."

The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with experienced executives to acquire and operate businesses in software and business-to-business, government, and healthcare services. AvidBank and NorthCoast Mezzanine provided financing to support the transaction. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel and Mowery & Schoenfeld served as accounting advisor to The Brydon Group.

About the new Leadership Team:

Sean Zhao, CEO and Co-Chairman, is a first-generation immigrant and a credentialed healthcare actuary (Fellow of the Society of Actuaries). In addition to technical expertise, he has extensive strategic and operating experience within healthcare and previously served as the Co-Leader of McKinsey's Managed Medicaid Domain, as well as the leader for payer economics and resiliency research.

Steve Giattino, President and Co-Chairman, is 15-year U.S. Army veteran and a former Apache helicopter pilot, with deep experience in Medicare and healthcare strategy & operations. He was previously a healthcare consultant at McKinsey and the Chief Strategy Officer at EasyHealth, where he continues to serve on its Board of Directors.

SOURCE Micro-Dyn Medical Systems, LLC