Healthcare Staffing Firms: New Integration Targets Referrals With 12x Higher Placement Rates

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpusMatch and Staffing Referrals today announced a strategic integration that transforms how healthcare staffing firms source and place talent. This partnership combines OpusMatch's advanced matching and mobile capabilities with Staffing Referrals' proven referral automation platform . Customers see placement rates 12x higher than traditional candidate sources when combining automated referrals with mobile capabilities.

"Throwing more money at the same talent sources isn't working like it used to," said President of Staffing Referrals, David Folwell. "Our data shows referred candidates convert faster, stay 21% longer, and are more likely to redeploy. This partnership aligns with our commitment to being the preferred referral management partner for mobile staffing and gives firms a powerful alternative to the job board dependency cycle."

The integration enables healthcare staffing firms to:

Turn their existing talent network into their top source of candidate leads

Automatically match referred candidates to ideal opportunities using OpusMatch's AI

Track and incentivize referrals at scale through Staffing Referrals' gamification

Reduce job board spending while increasing placement rates

Build a sustainable advantage through automated referral programs

"Healthcare staffing firms are caught in an expensive race to the bottom with job boards," said Corey Grissom, Head of Growth at OpusMatch. "This integration helps agencies tap into their most valuable candidate source - referrals - while ensuring those candidates are perfectly matched to opportunities."

The strategic partnership will roll out initially to select market leaders in the healthcare staffing space, with CrossMed Healthcare leading the way in transforming its recruitment process.

About Staffing Referrals:

As the #1 automated referral management (ARM) platform , Staffing Referrals helps agencies turn their talent pool into a competitive advantage. Founded in 2017, the staffing software elevates the candidate experience, reduces agency dependency on job boards, and eliminates administrative workload. Staffing Referrals is integrated with leading applicant tracking systems (ATSs) including Bullhorn, Avionté, TargetRecruit, JobDiva, JobAdder, and LaborEdge.

About OpusMatch:

Opus Match delivers a comprehensive candidate experience for healthcare staffing, powered by our AI/ML-driven matching platform. Trusted by 10 of the top 50 healthcare staffing agencies listed by SIA, we streamline the recruitment process, ensuring that the right candidates are matched with the right opportunities efficiently and effectively. Our innovative technology enhances both candidate engagement and placement success, making us a leader in the healthcare staffing industry.

