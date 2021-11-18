Healthcare Staffing Platform Fusion Marketplace Helps with Nationwide Shortages

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare workforce is strained and facilities all across the country are seeing shortages in their staff. The effects of the pandemic, the baby boomer generation entering retirement age, and burnout from being overworked altogether are factors in this strain.

Fusion Marketplace is working to solve this problem by giving more power to healthcare professionals and connecting more medical staffing agencies with facilities who are desperately needing help in their communities.

"The team at Fusion Marketplace knows there is a huge demand for good talent, so we are devoting a lot of our resources to bring attention to the industry to attract more people to the healthcare workforce," said Carrie Polak, Fusion Marketplace Manager of Customer Success. "Our agencies working with facilities multiplies the resources and identifies more talent for the facility. This helps any time the facility experiences spikes in demand where the need isn't long term."

Many companies that Fusion works with have started bumping up their support systems as well. The pandemic has taken a toll on the world, and healthcare workers are at the top of the list. EAP programs have been bolstered, employees are being educated on healthy habits, and companies are working to improve schedules to allow for more time for self-care and family time. Industry leaders, including the team at Fusion, are continuing to listen and make improvements for the sake of healthcare professionals.

"We want to help empower those in the industry to make the best decisions for themselves and their careers," said Andy Bern, Fusion Marketplace Director of Operations. "We work everyday to give healthcare professionals all the support they need, and more examples of that are being rolled out in the coming months with Fusion Marketplace."

Fusion Marketplace is a platform where healthcare professionals can see career opportunities in all 50 states and filter out what their priorities are, seeing only jobs that match their lifestyle. Pay transparency is making it possible for those using Fusion Marketplace to know exactly what they will bring home every week, the housing feature is helping them find a new place to live in their new location, and the Ratings and Reviews feature is making sure they are matched with a recruiter who has the same communication style as them.

