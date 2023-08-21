Healthcare Standards Institute Earns Prestigious ANAB Accreditation

News provided by

Healthcare Standards Institute

21 Aug, 2023, 15:30 ET

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI) is the first certification body to achieve accreditation by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for ISO Standard 22956: 2021: Healthcare Organization Management – requirements for patient-centered staffing, earning the prestigious designation as an ANAB Accredited Process Certification Body. The benefits of this accreditation are passed along to HSI certified organizations to enhance the health and wellbeing of individuals, while providing high-quality, value-added, efficient, and equitable care.

Dr. Migliaccio, Associate Dean at The George Washington University- Milken Institute School of Public Health said, "This coveted accreditation makes HSI a premier certification body for healthcare organizations seeking to enhance patient experience, improve compliance with statutory, regulatory and professional requirements, reduce risks, improve staffing outcomes and deliver high quality services."

The Healthcare Standards Institute, an ANSI accredited standards developer, is an accredited certification body and follows strict procedures and guidelines that ensure the quality and integrity of its certification services. Today the HSI standards board is proud to announce that InGenesis, Inc., one the nation's largest healthcare solutions and comprehensive health firms, is the first company to earn the notable HSI certification for ISO Standard 22956: 2021: Healthcare Organization Management – requirements for patient-centered staffing.

About the Healthcare Standards Institute

HSI, an ANSI accredited standards developer and ANAB-accredited process certification body, is a thought leader in healthcare organization management and provides healthcare organizations innovative, sustainable, value-added services complimented by a System of Excellence.

Visit HSI.health to learn about certification for your organization.

SOURCE Healthcare Standards Institute

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.