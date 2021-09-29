Healthcare Startup Eternally Announces Joining of Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Class 7

NARBERTH, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternally recently announced it will be part of the upcoming Cedars-Sinai Accelerator class.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eternally to the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator," said Anne Wellington, the managing director of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator. "Eternally's innovation in end-of-life planning improves outreach to a broader and more diverse community. The COVID-19 pandemic hasted the need to make advance care planning conversations accessible. It's exciting to see Cedars-Sinai Accelerator invest in technologies that democratize healthcare and continue to advance innovation in the space."

One of the most prestigious accelerator programs in the country, the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator provides Eternally the opportunity to collaborate with executives and companies in the healthcare industry, and help take the company to the next step in disrupting end-of-life planning. Eternally joins seven other companies who were selected from an applicant pool of over 400 entrepreneurs.

Matti Perilstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Eternally, expressed her excitement about joining the accelerator. "When we learned Eternally was accepted into the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, I was ecstatic. The people and resources provided by the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator truly are top of the line. The next three months will help to expand our reach and position Eternally to be in the best possible position to succeed."

Eternally has been making waves recently, as they have also announced the addition of five advisors with countless years of experience within the healthcare and startup industries. Currently, Eternally is primarily east coast based, however by joining the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, they hope to expand and partner with healthcare systems on the west coast as well.

"Eternally is already giving thousands of people access to advance care planning conversations from wherever they are, whenever they are ready," said Perilstein. "We are excited to bring Eternally's knowledgeable and compassionate clinicians to homes across the country."

To learn more about Cedars-Sinai newest class, click here https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/meet-the-health-tech-startups-in-cedars-sinais-new-accelerator-class/ .

To learn more about Eternally, visit www.myeternally.com .

