Healthcare Startup Gento Announces $5M Series A Funding Lead by Palisades Growth Capital

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gento (formerly Nursing Without Walls) a startup that provides on-demand staffing and care delivery management to home health agencies and skilled nursing facilities through their platform and mobile app, announces today a $5M Series A funding by Jeff Anderson at Palisades Growth Capital. Gento has raised over $7M to date, and will use the funds to expand nationwide and to improve care-delivery through their technology.

"Gento means 'family' in Esperanto," says J. Matthew Nespoli, VP of Operations and a Physical Therapist with over 20 years of industry experience, "a language that was designed to be easy and flexible in order to foster connection and universal understanding. Gento aspires to be just that for our users and patients, to include nurses, therapists, and aides." With expansion already underway in multiple states across the country, Gento is poised to be the breakthrough leader in this industry.

"Gento has been consistently growing," says Palisades Growth Capital's Jeff Anderson. "I attribute this success to their user-friendly technology platform, meticulous attention to operations, and passion for their customer's success. In a vastly changing regulatory landscape, Gento is providing highly cost-effective solutions to the growing in-home healthcare market."

"Recent payment reforms require that home health agencies and skilled nursing facilities operate with the highest level of efficiency," says Co-founder and CEO Victor Gajendran. "Gento's tech-empowered staffing and care delivery management solution is a win-win for the home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, clinicians and especially the patients."

About Gento: Named one of the Top 10 Startups by Healthcare Tech Outlook, Gento is transforming the way in-home and facilities-based healthcare is delivered by directly connecting providers, clinicians, and patients on-demand through our convenient app. With over 75,000 successful visits and counting, Gento's simple and innovative technology streamlines the home healthcare process in order to provide the best possible care for patients.

About Victor Gajendran, Co-founder and CEO: Victor Gajendran is a large-scale healthcare technology entrepreneur on his second successful venture. Before founding Nursing Without Walls, he was Vice President of Tech at Ticketmaster, and HIPAA certified Sr. Director of Tech at Zynx Health. With graduate studies in data analytics and artificial intelligence, Victor is particularly interested in applying principles of machine learning to improving healthcare outcomes. Previously, he ran his own company for five years and focused on entrepreneurship during his MBA to cap off years of technology leadership and an MS in Computer Engineering.

About J. Matthew Nespoli, VP of Operations: J. Matthew Nespoli was the Founder and CEO of Blue Water Enterprises, a traditional healthcare staffing company, when he decided to sell and partner his company with Nursing Without Walls. Matthew has a master's degree in Physical Therapy, and it was through Blue Water that he discovered a desperate need for an online documentation and information system in the home health industry.

To learn more about Gento, please visit www.gento.io or visit their social media at @JoinGento.

