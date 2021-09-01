Healthcare Startup, Renalis, Raises $824K to Accelerate its Digital Health Platform

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalis , a Cleveland-based digital health company committed to the treatment of pelvic health disorders, announced the close of its $824K Pre-Seed funding round led by the Healthcare Collaboration Fund.

The Healthcare Collaboration Fund is managed through a partnership between Cleveland-based Venture Investor JumpStart Inc, and University Hospitals Ventures , the innovation and commercialization arm of University Hospitals. The round also includes participation from JumpStart Inc. as well as a mix of individual and private investors.

"Renalis in tackling a significant unmet need in pelvic health management," said Hardik Desai, Sr. Investing Partner at JumpStart. "We are excited to partner with UH and Renalis to commercialize this important technology."

"Renalis has an opportunity to address very prevalent and debilitating pelvic health conditions," said Neil Wyant, Managing Director of UH Ventures. "Our investment enables UH to be its 'living laboratory' so that we can prove out Renalis' novel approach and have an even bigger impact on patient care."

Renalis' first digital therapeutic product, "CeCe", enables patients to record and manage symptoms of Overactive Bladder (OAB) via a mobile application. The new funds will be used to amplify the research within healthcare systems like UH, support regulatory efforts, and strategically build a team to lead commercialization and technology efforts moving forward.

"We are so grateful for this latest funding round," said Renalis CEO, Missy Lavender. "We can now accelerate our go-to-market plan to deliver evidence-based solutions to chronic, expensive, and prevalent conditions like OAB to millions of patients in the U.S. and beyond."

Renalis is a Cleveland-based company committed to developing FDA-approved prescription digital therapeutics for the treatment of pelvic health disorders. The company was founded in 2017 by Missy Lavender, who has suffered from pelvic health disorders, including OAB since the birth of her first child twenty years ago. Renalis' first commercial platform is a digital therapeutic for Overactive Bladder (OAB), which affects over 33 million Americans. In the future, the company plans to launch therapeutics for menstrual disorders, stress incontinence, bowel dysfunction, and chronic pelvic pain as well as, when applicable, will target solutions for all persons with a pelvis.

