Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2022: Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026

The supply chain for the industry is characterized by unique challenges due to changing patient expectations along with stringent regulations. The idea of supply chain management strives to balance diverse elements associated with the industry, including quality care, affordability and cost structure of providing organizations.

With cost representing a major expense, participants in the industry focus on boosting productivity and reducing costs associated with the supply chain. These factors make healthcare supply chain as a primary focus area to improve efficiency and achieve cost savings. The holistic approach to the industry`s supply chain extends beyond cost savings and pushing productivity to encompass provisioning of enhanced healthcare without delay and in a cost-efficient manner.

These goals underscore the important of healthcare supply chain that can be exploited for capturing actionable data. The supply chain data is a valuable asset and provides insights into product requirements and strategies to stabilize inventory and reduce waste. These data-driven insights go a long way in reducing overall costs. Technology-based, automated supply chain offers relevant data as well as improves efficiency and patient outcomes by allowing enhanced patient care. These requirements are driving future-oriented organizations to elevate the role played by the healthcare supply chain to turn care into an enriching experience.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Supply Chain Management estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $192.9 Million by 2026

The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$192.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.



On the basis of the lessons learnt from the current COVID-19 crisis, businesses can take several vital steps towards making supply chains more resilient once the crisis is over. One of the major steps would be to reduce the requirement of human workforce across logistics, warehousing, and transportation. This could be achieved through core digital technologies for Industry 4.0, including Internet of Things (IoT), control towers, blockchain, machine learning/artificial intelligence-enabled demand forecasting, rule-based/self-adjusting stock allocations, and autonomous devices, such as drones and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Factories capable of modularizing production and shifting production lines based on changes in demand are expected to become the new norm in the future.



Hardware Segment Reach $1 Billion by 2026

In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$502.9 Million will reach a projected size of US$980.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Unfolds the Critical Significance of Automated Healthcare Supply Chain and Need to Diversify Sourcing

COVID-19 Prompts Hospitals to Prioritize Optimization of Supply Chain

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Gains Prominence

Blockchain Technology Addresses Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Challenges

Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics

Collaboration: An Important Element of the Supply Chain Conundrum

Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention

Focus Intensifies on Orchestration

Connected Health to Modernize Healthcare Supply Chain

Healthcare Networks Focus on Supply Chain Management for Cost Reduction and Higher Productivity

Group Purchasing Organizations & E-Procurement Technology Address Challenges within Healthcare Supply Chain Management

Drones to Play Key Role in Healthcare Supply Chains

Healthcare Supply Chain Industry Challenges

Demand for Immediate Overnight Shipping

Efficient Recall Management

Inventory Shortage

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

Arvato Systems

Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software)

Cardinal Health

Cerner

Global Healthcare Exchange

Harris Affinity

Hybrent

Infor

Jump Technologies

LLamasoft

LogiTag Systems

Manhattan Associates

McKesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Premier

SAP SE

TECSYS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rr8eqi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets