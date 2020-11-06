Healthcare Supply Safety Net Set To Launch In November

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 exposed a highly vulnerable medical supply chain de-stabilized by the complete lack of visibility and access to available supply. To address these systemic issues, Health Products Xchange (HPX) announces the launch of hpxconnect.com. HPXconnect.com enables a digital marketplace, allowing hospitals, distributors, manufacturers, and brokers to share real-time visibility and access to critical medical supplies. Through the platform, a national network of trading partners share medical product supply and demand data to easily trade (buy, sell, share, and donate) through a secure platform designed exclusively for healthcare's unique safety requirements.

HPXconnect.com is a gamechanger for the healthcare supply chain. For providers simply looking to mitigate supply chain risk participating in the HPX safety net is an obvious strategy. However, many providers point to normalizing inventory as a vital need. HPX CEO, E.V. Clarke, commented, "The crisis shifted the industry from just in time to just in case inventory tying up millions in working capital, that with no credible outlet, will create massive write-offs of salable inventory, never getting to those with critical demand. Through HPXconnect.com, trading partners can easily and efficiently trade surplus. Whether the product is sold to recover investment or donated, every product consumed is another patient treated and a financial loss that didn't occur".

HPXconnect.com succeeds by making safety and reliability the core values. The rigorous seller accreditation process mandates supply sources meet stringent business requirements. Products are validated against the medical device database administered by the FDA for accurate representation, registration, and recall status before being traded. HPX's Buyer Assurance program protects buyers by holding payment until the product is received by the buyer as represented. Through HPX's dedicated relationship with FedEx, participants access low-cost shipping through a highly reliable supply chain.

About Health Products Xchange: HPX was founded by healthcare supply chain experts and technologists with over 100 combined years of experience concerned by the stability of the health care supply chain. HPX spent nearly two years prior to the current pandemic working with Healthcare Providers, Distributors, Liquidators and Manufacturers to build HPXconnect.com The organization is dedicated to ensuring no patient goes untreated due to lack of access or visibility to available supply. To learn more visit hpxconnect.com.

