Healthcare technology company co-founder highlights need for price transparency and innovative solutions at industry summit

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founder and CEO, Andrew Mignatti, of healthcare technology company, careviso, spoke at The Third Virtual National Health Care Transparency and No Surprises Act Summit. Mignatti's presentation centered around the existing transparency legislation and careviso's end-to-end technology solution.

In 2020, 1 in 3 insured adults reported their family received a surprise medical bill. The No Surprises Act was signed into law that same year as an effort protect patients from unexpected and costly bills.

The Third Virtual National Health Care Transparency and No Surprises Act Summit focused on the rights and protections patients have against surprise medical bills. In addition to patient rights, the summit called attention to the implementation of multiple legislative initiatives, designed to be complementary in their goal of increasing healthcare transparency. With 91% of hospitals posting files containing rate information by the end of 2023, there have been significant advancements towards a clearer landscape.

However, the road to true transparency has not been easy, as healthcare in the United States is notoriously antiquated and complex. 6 years ago, Mignatti identified a need in the industry for improved processes through technology, thus founding careviso and its innovative platform, seeQer. The comprehensive platform was developed with the No Surprises Act at the forefront and is designed to reduce manual processes for healthcare providers, healthcare services providers, and health plans.

"Adding financial transparency into a patient's journey is really the mission that we have. We are executing that mission today primarily because of the transparency laws that were passed in 2020," Mignatti expressed. careviso has frequently advocated for price transparency and was proud to be a sponsor of the summit, with the hope that patients can benefit from greater price transparency in healthcare.

While it seems healthcare transparency is here to stay, many questions remain surrounding the implementation and enforcement of the legislation. careviso is committed to supporting providers and health plans with revolutionary technology, so that the healthcare ecosystem can work together to create a better experience for all.

About careviso:

careviso is a healthcare technology company. We created a complete technology platform that increases patient access to care by delivering cost estimates, administrative requirements, and approvals in real time. careviso began with a laboratory focused approach and has expanded to serve a wider population in healthcare. Our mission is to support patients, providers, and payors with total access to healthcare. By automating the impossible we're able to solve the most complex problems in the healthcare industry in real-time: prior authorizations and financial transparency.

