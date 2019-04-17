Healthcare Technology Company Lyfegen Successfully Raises CHF 750'000 in Seed Capital

Lyfegen is a healthcare technology company that has developed a ground-breaking solution to accelerate value-based healthcare, entering a market set to grow to USD 390.7 billion by 2024 according to latest market research. Its platform, Lyfevalue, collects, analyses & reconciles disparate healthcare data for the purpose of automating value-based healthcare contracting. The platform enables life sciences companies, national and private healthcare payers and healthcare providers to operationalise value-based healthcare strategies whilst benefiting from a single holistic solution for their value-based healthcare operations. In addition, the platform allows for personalised healthcare by enabling patient level pricing, fostering accelerated and facilitated access to innovative treatments for patients.

"Enabling the shift to sustainable healthcare is a huge challenge, giving us at Lyfegen great purpose and we are honoured to work with individuals that truly care about making a difference for patients around the world," said Girisha Fernando, Lyfegen's CEO & Founder.

About Lyfegen

Lyfegen HealthTech AG was founded in October 2018 by Girisha Fernando, Michel Mohler, Nico Mros, Leon Rebolledo and James Gannon. After successful careers at F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis AG and UBS AG, the founders have developed an innovative software solution to overcome technical hurdles in value-based healthcare. Its platform Lyfevalue enables life sciences, healthcare payers and providers to agree on and automatically execute value-based pricing contracts in a trusted, secure & compliant way.

