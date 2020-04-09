Healthcare Technology Company Wanderly Launches Integration with Industry Leader, Sense, to Transform the Traveling Healthcare Professional Experience

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanderly, an innovative technology marketplace serving the healthcare staffing industry, today formalized a partnership with Sense, the industry-leading automation and engagement platform for staffing firms to connect with their talent. The new partnership continues the growth of Wanderly's ecosystem and delivers critical value to healthcare staffing firms and talent.

Today's massive needs have put recruiters under intense pressure and healthcare professionals in high demand. With the healthcare industry's regulations and significant amount of paperwork and credentialing requirements, the current hiring process is cumbersome and time-consuming for recruiters and talent, often resulting in delays and poor experiences. Wanderly and Sense have partnered together in order to bring intelligence, transparency, and better talent engagement to the industry and accelerate the hiring of travel nurses to get them where they're needed most.

The integration of Wanderly's marketplace technology with Sense's candidate engagement technology simplifies recruiter workflows, delivers mobile-first communication, and creates better experiences for healthcare talent. Together, Wanderly and Sense will equip agencies with a powerful solution to engage healthcare professionals beyond hiring and throughout their assignments, maintaining a personal touch and quickly escalating high-priority feedback and responses. The improved experiences for traveling healthcare professionals and increased transparency within an agency leads to more placements and happier field staff across the industry.

"At Wanderly, our vision of the future of work led us to a reimagined recruitment marketplace where we are working hard to ensure that recruiters can focus on what they do best which is to grow and maintain candidate relationships and continue to provide the best of class service" says Zia Rahman, Founder & CEO of Wanderly. "To that end, combining Sense and Wanderly to offer the end-to-end technology solutions needed for the healthcare staffing industry is a win-win for everyone in the industry."

As healthcare professionals are always on the go, reaching them where they are through mobile devices is critical. Wanderly and Sense are committed to delivering mobile-first experiences - pinpointing when healthcare professionals are looking for assignments and circulating feedback and information to recruiters. By automatically embedding job pay packages into SMS outreach and consolidating conversation data into one place, recruiters can effectively engage candidates where they are (on mobile) and see a unified view of engagement analytics and trends to make smarter talent-related decisions improve their speed to market. Healthcare professionals are kept informed and engaged on the go with Sense's triggered, personalized text message touchpoints across the entire talent lifecycle, driving satisfaction and keeping them focused on what matters most.

"We're dedicated to delivering improved experiences for recruiters so they can handle more volume and focus on the most pressing needs during this time - engaging and placing healthcare talent," says Anil Dharni, CEO of Sense. "With Sense and Wanderly, recruiters can now deliver a better experience for nurses and traveling healthcare providers so they can do the work that really matters – caring for patients."

The future of the partnership will continue to focus on the value of the companies' deep promise to improve the talent experience and engagement of healthcare professionals, from candidate sentiment and satisfaction to redeployment process efficiencies - ultimately transforming the healthcare staffing industry.

About Sense

Sense is the leading candidate engagement platform that enables staffing agencies and recruiters to personalize their interactions with candidates and contractors at every stage of the talent cycle. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs with deep expertise in staffing and software, Sense is an enterprise-ready solution that provides a system of engagement for staffing agencies working with the rapidly-growing contingent workforce. Sense works with over 250 clients, integrates with fifteen leading ATS platforms and is working with six of the top staffing agencies in the U.S., including Adecco and Apex Systems. Sense is based in San Francisco and has raised $23.5 million to-date from GV, Accel, Khosla Ventures, and Signia Ventures. To learn more about Sense visit http://www.sensehq.com.

About Wanderly

Wanderly is a technology marketplace platform created for traveling healthcare professionals and leading healthcare staffing companies. As the "Kayak" of healthcare staffing, Wanderly offers unparalleled transparency when comparing pay packages and benefits on any device, from anywhere in the world. The ecosystem has been designed to enable meaningful connections among travel healthcare professionals, recruiters, agencies & health systems.

Wanderly is committed to building innovative solutions that enable all adopters of our technology to operate with speed, efficiency & integrity. The future of work in healthcare is the primary focus of Wanderly with the Reimagined Recruitment Marketplace.

SOURCE Wanderly