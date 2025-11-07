Healthcare Therapy Services, Inc. Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

GREENWOOD, Ind., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Therapy Services, Inc. ("HTS") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information belonging to patients. HTS has sent notification to the potentially involved individuals to notify them about this incident and provide resources to assist them.

On April 29, 2025, HTS discovered unusual activity involving its email systems. HTS immediately began investigating and engaged third-party professionals to assist. On September 9, 2025, the investigation identified evidence that patient personal and protected health information may have been affected. Although there is no evidence of misuse of patient information, out of an abundance of caution, HTS is notifying affected patients and offering information about steps they can take to protect their personal information.

On November 7, 2025, HTS sent notification letters to the individuals potentially involved in this incident providing them information about what happened and steps they can take to protect their personal information.

Based on the investigation of the incident, the following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: Social Security number, driver's license, financial account information, and medical information.

HTS takes the security of patient information very seriously and is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including engaging cybersecurity professionals to determine what happened and identify additional measures to secure its systems and data. The notification letters HTS sent to potentially affected individuals also include information about steps that individuals can take to protect their information.

HTS has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-833-274-5072.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for HTS, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Healthcare Therapy Services, Inc.