Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Participation and Presentation at the Deal Flow Discovery Conference in Atlantic City

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announces its participation in the Deal Flow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28th and 29th in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and presenting at the conference at 3pm January 28th.

The conference brings together emerging growth companies, investors, and industry leaders for two days of presentations, networking, and strategic discussions. Healthcare Triangle will showcase its expanding portfolio of healthcare cloud services, AI‑driven data platforms, and digital transformation solutions designed to support hospitals, health systems, and life sciences organizations.

During the event, Healthcare Triangle's leadership team will present the company's strategic vision, recent milestones, and growth initiatives to an audience of institutional investors, analysts, and industry stakeholders. The presentation will highlight the company's advancements in:

AI led Data Analytics & Automation Solutions

Digital First Healthcare Solutions for Providers

Behavioural Healthcare Solutions in EMEA

Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions

Proprietary Patient Engagement and Behavioural Health Tools and Platforms, and

HCTI's International Acquisition Road Map

"We are excited to participate in the Deal Flow Discovery Conference and share the momentum we are building across our healthcare and life sciences platforms," said David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer, HCTI . "This event provides a valuable opportunity to connect with investors who recognize the importance of digital transformation in healthcare."

Healthcare Triangle will also engage in one‑on‑one meetings throughout the conference to discuss its technology roadmap, market opportunities, and long‑term value creation strategy.

