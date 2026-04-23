Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Launches AI-Driven Digital Self-Care Therapy Platform "ZoraNex" to address the $450B Global Mental Health Market

Positioning this new platform at the intersection of AI, healthcare delivery, and preventive wellness for Its Global Healthcare Expansion Strategy

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announced the launch of ZoraNex, an AI-driven digital self-care therapy platform developed under its wholly owned subsidiary, QuantumNexis Inc ("QuantumNexis").

The launch represents a key milestone in the Company's broader strategy to build a scalable, AI-powered healthcare ecosystem across global markets, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia as a core growth region. ZoraNex will be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store before end of Q2 2026.

According to Data Horizon Research, The global mental health market, valued at approximately USD $450 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 620 billion by 2033, driven by increasing demand for accessible, technology-enabled care solutions.

Introducing ZoraNex: Defining a New Category in Self-Care Therapy

ZoraNex is designed to bridge the gap between traditional clinical care and wellness applications, establishing a new category of structured, AI-driven self-care therapy. The platform integrates Western evidence-based psychotherapy approaches, including CBT, ACT, DBT, and Interpersonal Therapy - with Eastern mind-body practices such as yoga, breathwork, and meditation.

Built for individuals experiencing mild to moderate stress, anxiety, depression, and sleep-related challenges, ZoraNex delivers clinician-informed daily interventions without requiring direct therapist engagement.

The platform combines structured therapeutic modules with AI-enabled engagement tools, including avatar-led therapy sessions, habit-forming behavioral loops, real-time emotional support toolkits, guided journaling, and wearable device integration—creating a continuous and personalized mental health experience.

Addressing a Structural Gap in Mental Healthcare

The launch comes against the backdrop of a global mental health crisis, where over 530 million individuals are affected by anxiety and depression, yet the majority remain underserved due to limited access to care.

Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman of QuantumNexis Inc., said "The existing clinical infrastructure is structurally constrained and unable to scale effectively to meet growing demand for mental care and wellness. ZoraNex is designed to address this imbalance by extending care accessibility for individuals, while allowing clinical resources to focus on higher-acuity cases".

Building an Integrated, AI-Powered Healthcare Ecosystem

ZoraNex forms part of Healthcare Triangle's broader platform strategy, which focuses on integrating digital health solutions, care delivery, and preventive wellness into a unified ecosystem.

The Company's expansion strategy is anchored on three core pillars:

Scaling AI-driven digital health platforms Expanding through acquisition of profitable healthcare assets Developing preventive and wellness-focused care models

This approach enables Healthcare Triangle to position itself across multiple layers of the healthcare value chain, from digital engagement to clinical integration.

Commercialization and Market Expansion

ZoraNex will be deployed through a hybrid commercial model, combining direct-to-consumer subscriptions with enterprise distribution across corporates, healthcare providers, insurers, and government health systems.

Malaysia has been identified as a strategic entry point for Southeast Asia, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, digital adoption, and regional connectivity.

Viswanathan Sundar, Chief Strategy Officer Quantum Nexis Inc, said: "ZoraNex creates an entirely new category: self-care therapy. It is not either a meditation app, or a therapy replacement solution. It is the structured, science-based, culturally resonant daily mental health practice that sits between wellness apps and clinical care - the layer that has been missing."

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., based in Pleasanton, California, provides digital transformation solutions across cloud, data, security, and interoperability for healthcare and life sciences organizations. Its platforms are HITRUST-certified, supporting high standards of data protection and regulatory compliance.

About QuantumNexis Inc.

QuantumNexis is focused on advancing AI-powered healthcare solutions that are clinically validated, accessible, and culturally adaptive, supporting healthcare systems across North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.quantumnexis.ai

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), and include, among others, statements regarding the consummation of the private placement, satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of the private placement and the use of the proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors out lined in the company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, on file with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All the company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

Investor Contact

1-800-617-9550

[email protected]

SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.