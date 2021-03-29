Healthcare Triangle Launches readabl.ai, Advanced Capture & Routing Solution for Healthcare Industry

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle is proud to announce its launch of readabl.ai, a state-of-art, advanced automatic capture solution powered by Artificial intelligence (AI) & Natural Language Processing (NLP) for document classification, information extraction and routing. It is specifically designed for healthcare organizations - to help them automate their document driven processes.

Evolving digital healthcare options – computers, mobile apps, telehealth, and other available technology makes patient data critical to care delivery and research. However, most of the details are trapped in silos that are not connected and involves time consuming manual data work which makes the entire patient health history not easily accessible in a broad view.

Artificial intelligence is changing the way data is accessed and processed within the healthcare industry. HTI, with its key deep expertise in healthcare and advanced technologies, built readable.ai, an automated document capture and processing solution which intelligently identifies document type, captures data, digitally transforms to usable format, and logically routes the collected details to line of business systems. readabl.ai – uses state-of-the-art public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. readabl.ai is designed with security & compliance as its core pillar and it exceeds standards for handling of protected health information.

Including readabl.ai in your workflow streamlines the process to improve patient care and clinical efficiencies while maintaining security and confidentiality. readabl.ai ensures the necessary health information is available for patient care with minimal time and labor effort.

"We listen to our healthcare clients and continue to hear about the challenge of document-based healthcare information. readabl.ai helps organizations unlock the data in these documents and speed up healthcare." says Joe Grinstead, Vice President of Technology for Healthcare Triangle.

"Healthcare has long been challenged by the flow of paper and deriving patient care insight from unstructured information," said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Triangle. "The power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the core of readabl.ai will enable a digital transformation for our customers that will streamline workflows and improve the patient care and clinical efficiencies that play an increasingly important role in the evolution of care delivery and the patient experience."

Find out how Healthcare Triangle can support you in unlocking the document based health data with readabl.ai, contact [email protected] for more information or visit https://www.healthcaretriangle.com/readablai

For Media Enquiries:

Michael Campana

[email protected]

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI) is a leading healthcare information technology company focused on advancing innovative, industry-transforming solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. HTI reinforces healthcare progress by enabling the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to the immediate business needs of healthcare organizations. Visit www.healthcaretriangle.com for more information.

SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.