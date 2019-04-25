Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) ("HTA") announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders increased $3.6 million , to $13.4 million , compared to Q1 2018. Earnings per diluted share increased $0.01 , to $0.06 per diluted share, compared to Q1 2018.

increased , to , compared to Q1 2018. Earnings per diluted share increased , to per diluted share, compared to Q1 2018. Funds From Operations ("FFO") , as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), was $82.9 million , or $0.40 per diluted share, for Q1 2019. Due to the adoption of Topic 842, initial direct costs are now reported in general and administrative expenses. For Q1 2018, we capitalized approximately $1.3 million of initial direct costs.

, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), was , or per diluted share, for Q1 2019. Due to the adoption of Topic 842, initial direct costs are now reported in general and administrative expenses. For Q1 2018, we capitalized approximately of initial direct costs. Normalized FFO was $83.1 million , or $0.40 per diluted share, for Q1 2019.

was , or per diluted share, for Q1 2019. Normalized Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") was $73.2 million for Q1 2019.

was for Q1 2019. Same-Property Cash Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased $3.0 million , or 2.7%, to $112.4 million , compared to Q1 2018.

increased , or 2.7%, to , compared to Q1 2018. Leasing: HTA's portfolio had a leased rate of 91.8% by gross leasable area ("GLA") and an occupancy rate of 90.6% by GLA for Q1 2019. During Q1 2019, HTA executed 1.1 million square feet of GLA of new and renewal leases. Re-leasing spreads increased to 5.9% and tenant retention for the Same-Property portfolio was 86% by GLA for Q1 2019.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets

Balance Sheet: HTA ended Q1 2019 with total liquidity of $1.1 billion , inclusive of $61.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, resulting in total leverage of (i) 29.3%, measured as debt less cash and cash equivalents to total capitalization, and (ii) 5.6x, measured as debt less cash and cash equivalents to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate ("Adjusted EBITDA re ").

HTA ended Q1 2019 with total liquidity of , inclusive of of cash and cash equivalents, resulting in total leverage of (i) 29.3%, measured as debt less cash and cash equivalents to total capitalization, and (ii) 5.6x, measured as debt less cash and cash equivalents to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate ("Adjusted EBITDA "). Stock Repurchase Plan: During Q1 2019, HTA repurchased 345,786 shares of its common stock totaling approximately $8.5 million , at an average price of $24.65 per share.

Noteworthy Q1 2019 Activities

Investments: In Q1 2019, HTA invested approximately $18.8 million to acquire a medical office building ("MOB") in Westport, Connecticut . In addition, as of April 25, 2019 , HTA has an additional $70 million of investments that have closed or are under exclusive contract. These MOBs are located in HTA's existing key markets and will be operated by our asset management and leasing platform. Altogether, these MOBs have a year one capitalization rate of over 5.7%, excluding potential synergies from our full-service operating platform. These investments remain subject to customary closing conditions.

In Q1 2019, HTA invested approximately to acquire a medical office building ("MOB") in . In addition, as of , HTA has an additional of investments that have closed or are under exclusive contract. These MOBs are located in HTA's existing key markets and will be operated by our asset management and leasing platform. Altogether, these MOBs have a year one capitalization rate of over 5.7%, excluding potential synergies from our full-service operating platform. These investments remain subject to customary closing conditions. Forest Park Update: In February 2019 , it was announced that HCA - Medical City Dallas will open Medical City Heart Hospital and Medical City Spine Hospital this fall on HTA's Forest Park Dallas campus. These hospitals are destination hospitals for highly specialized advanced cardiovascular and spine care consisting of the only dedicated cardiac emergency room in Dallas . In addition, HTA ended Q1 2019 with a total leased rate of approximately 93% for its Forest Park portfolio.

In , it was announced that HCA - Medical City Dallas will open Medical City Heart Hospital and Medical City Spine Hospital this fall on HTA's campus. These hospitals are destination hospitals for highly specialized advanced cardiovascular and spine care consisting of the only dedicated cardiac emergency room in . In addition, HTA ended Q1 2019 with a total leased rate of approximately 93% for its portfolio. Dividends: On April 25, 2019 , HTA's Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.310 per share of common stock and per OP Unit. The quarterly dividend is to be paid on July 11, 2019 to stockholders of record of its common stock and holders of its OP Units on July 3, 2019 .

Impact of Topic 842 Leases

The Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Topic 842, which was effective for HTA as of January 1, 2019 . Topic 842 modifies the treatment of initial direct costs, which historically under Topic 840 have been capitalized upon meeting criteria provided for in the applicable guidance. Topic 842 also eliminates the accounting recognition of expenses paid directly by tenants and moves certain bad debt costs from expense to revenue. In Q1 2018, HTA capitalized $1.3 million of initial direct leasing costs that would now be expensed. In addition, HTA recognized $3.6 million of tenant paid property taxes in both revenues and expenses and a nominal amount of bad debt costs recognized in expenses.

2019 Guidance

For 2019, HTA reaffirms the following guidance ranges (in millions, except per share data):





Annual Expectations



Low to High Net income attributable to common stockholders per share

$0.33

$0.36









Same-Property Cash NOI

2.0%

3.0%









FFO per share, as defined by NAREIT

$1.61

$1.66









Normalized FFO per share

$1.62

$1.67

About Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level.

Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the S&P 500 and US REIT indices. More information about HTA can be found on the Company's Website (www.htareit.com), Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to HTA. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, plans or predictions of the future, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially and in adverse ways from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, without limitation, the following: changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs and changes to laws governing the healthcare industry; the availability of capital; changes in interest rates; competition in the real estate industry; the supply and demand for operating properties in our proposed market areas; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; policies and guidelines applicable to REITs; the availability of properties to acquire; and the availability of financing. Additional information concerning us and our business, including additional factors that could materially and adversely affect our financial results, include, without limitation, the risks described under Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors, in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our filings with the SEC.

Conference Call

HTA will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to review its financial performance and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for share and per share data) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Real estate investments:





Land $ 483,848



$ 481,871

Building and improvements 5,807,582



5,787,152

Lease intangibles 596,568



599,864

Construction in progress 6,541



4,903



6,894,539



6,873,790

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,264,637)



(1,208,169)

Real estate investments, net 5,629,902



5,665,621

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 67,072



67,172

Cash and cash equivalents 61,073



126,221

Restricted cash 7,402



7,309

Receivables and other assets, net 221,202



223,415

Right-of-use assets, net 243,446



—

Other intangibles, net 12,457



98,738

Total assets $ 6,242,554



$ 6,188,476

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt $ 2,541,619



$ 2,541,232

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 139,462



185,073

Security deposits, prepaid rent and other liabilities 42,044



59,567

Lease liabilities 197,313



—

Intangible liabilities, net 40,820



61,146

Total liabilities 2,961,258



2,847,018

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 6,520



6,544

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding —



—

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 205,099,708 and 205,267,349 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 2,051



2,053

Additional paid-in capital 4,517,961



4,525,969

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (75)



307

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (1,322,443)



(1,272,305)

Total stockholders' equity 3,197,494



3,256,024

Noncontrolling interests 77,282



78,890

Total equity 3,274,776



3,334,914

Total liabilities and equity $ 6,242,554



$ 6,188,476



HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenues:





Rental income $ 168,875



$ 175,567

Interest and other operating income 91



94

Total revenues 168,966



175,661

Expenses:





Rental 51,468



56,022

General and administrative 11,290



8,786

Transaction 40



191

Depreciation and amortization 69,481



70,392

Interest expense 23,970



26,253

Impairment —



4,606

Total expenses 156,249



166,250

Loss on sale of real estate, net (37)



—

Income from unconsolidated joint venture 486



570

Other income 535



35

Net income $ 13,701



$ 10,016

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (261)



(214)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 13,440



$ 9,802

Earnings per common share - basic:





Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.07



$ 0.05

Earnings per common share - diluted:





Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.06



$ 0.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 205,080



205,069

Diluted 208,999



209,177

Dividends declared per common share $ 0.310



$ 0.305



HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 13,701



$ 10,016

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 66,528



68,303

Share-based compensation expense 3,389



3,507

Impairment —



4,606

Income from unconsolidated joint venture (486)



(570)

Distributions from unconsolidated joint venture 750



—

Loss on sale of real estate, net 37



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables and other assets, net 2,546



9,277

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (40,402)



(30,780)

Prepaid rent and other liabilities 2,492



(3,479)

Net cash provided by operating activities 48,555



60,880

Cash flows from investing activities:





Investments in real estate (18,592)



(11,887)

Development of real estate (2,014)



(13,235)

Proceeds from the sale of real estate 1,193



—

Capital expenditures (16,815)



(17,417)

Collection of real estate notes receivable 181



172

Net cash used in investing activities (36,047)



(42,367)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on secured mortgage loans (587)



(1,598)

Security deposits —



52

Repurchase and cancellation of common stock (11,926)



(2,709)

Dividends paid (63,686)



(62,546)

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interest of limited partners (1,364)



(1,334)

Net cash used in financing activities (77,563)



(68,135)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65,055)



(49,622)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 133,530



118,560

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 68,475



$ 68,938



HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. NOI, CASH NOI AND SAME-PROPERTY CASH NOI (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net income $ 13,701



$ 10,016

General and administrative expenses 11,290



8,786

Transaction expenses 40



191

Depreciation and amortization expense 69,481



70,392

Impairment —



4,606

Interest expense 23,970



26,253

Loss on sale of real estate, net 37



—

Income from unconsolidated joint venture (486)



(570)

Other income (535)



(35)

NOI $ 117,498



$ 119,639

NOI percentage growth (1.8) %











NOI $ 117,498



$ 119,639

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,258)



(3,166)

Amortization of (below) and above market leases/leasehold interests, net and other GAAP adjustments 234



99

Notes receivable interest income (27)



(36)

Cash NOI $ 114,447



$ 116,536

Acquisitions not owned/operated for all periods presented and disposed properties Cash NOI (783)



(5,000)

Redevelopment Cash NOI (269)



(820)

Intended for sale Cash NOI (946)



(1,251)

Same-Property Cash NOI (1) $ 112,449



$ 109,465

Same-Property Cash NOI percentage growth 2.7 %







(1) Same-Property includes 412 buildings for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) before: (i) general and administrative expenses; (ii) transaction expenses; (iii) depreciation and amortization expense; (iv) impairment; (v) interest expense and net change in fair value of derivative financial instruments; (vi) gain or loss on sales of real estate; (vii) gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; (viii) income or loss from unconsolidated joint venture; and (ix) other income or expense. HTA believes that NOI provides an accurate measure of the operating performance of its operating assets because NOI excludes certain items that are not associated with the management of its properties. Additionally, HTA believes that NOI is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). However, HTA's use of the term NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of its financial performance. NOI should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from NOI: (i) straight-line rent adjustments; (ii) amortization of below and above market leases/leasehold interests and other GAAP adjustments; and (iii) notes receivable interest income. Contractual base rent, contractual rent increases, contractual rent concessions and changes in occupancy or lease rates upon commencement and expiration of leases are a primary driver of HTA's revenue performance. HTA believes that Cash NOI, which removes the impact of straight-line rent adjustments, provides another measurement of the operating performance of its operating assets. Additionally, HTA believes that Cash NOI is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance of REITs. However, HTA's use of the term Cash NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount. Cash NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of its financial performance. Cash NOI should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

To facilitate the comparison of Cash NOI between periods, HTA calculates comparable amounts for a subset of its owned and operational properties referred to as "Same-Property". Same-Property Cash NOI excludes (i) properties which have not been owned and operated by HTA during the entire span of all periods presented and disposed properties, (ii) HTA's share of unconsolidated joint ventures, (iii) development, redevelopment and land parcels, (iv) properties intended for disposition in the near term which have (a) been approved by the Board of Directors, (b) is actively marketed for sale, and (c) an offer has been received at prices HTA would transact and the sales process is ongoing, and (v) certain non-routine items. Same-Property Cash NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of its financial performance. Same-Property Cash NOI should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. FFO, NORMALIZED FFO AND NORMALIZED FAD (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 13,440



$ 9,802

Depreciation and amortization expense related to investments in real estate 68,926



69,856

Loss on sale of real estate, net 37



—

Impairment —



4,606

Proportionate share of joint venture depreciation and amortization 472



351

FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 82,875



$ 84,615

Transaction expenses 40



191

Noncontrolling income from OP units included in diluted shares 233



181

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 83,148



$ 84,987

Non-cash compensation expense 3,389



3,479

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,258)



(3,166)

Amortization of (below) and above market leases/leasehold interests and corporate assets, net 332



751

Deferred revenue - tenant improvement related and other income (1)



(66)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount/premium, net 1,405



1,289

Recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing commissions (11,862)



(11,350)

Normalized FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 73,153



$ 75,924









Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.06



$ 0.05

FFO adjustments per diluted share, net 0.34



0.35

FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.40



$ 0.40

Normalized FFO adjustments per diluted share, net 0.00



0.01

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.40



$ 0.41









Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 208,999



209,177



HTA computes FFO in accordance with the current standards established by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as net income or loss attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate property and impairment write-downs of depreciable assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to investments in real estate, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, among other items, it provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income or loss attributable to common stockholders.

HTA computes Normalized FFO, which excludes from FFO: (i) transaction expenses; (ii) gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) noncontrolling income or loss from OP Units included in diluted shares; and (iv) other normalizing items, which include items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. HTA's methodology for calculating Normalized FFO may be different from the methods utilized by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to other REITs.

HTA also computes Normalized FAD, which excludes from Normalized FFO: (i) non-cash compensation expense; (ii) straight-line rent adjustments; (iii) amortization of below and above market leases/leasehold interests and corporate assets; (iv) deferred revenue - tenant improvement related and other income; (v) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premium/discount; and (vi) recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. HTA believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides a meaningful supplemental measure of its operating performance. Normalized FAD should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of its financial performance, nor is it indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. Normalized FAD should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

HTA presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them important supplemental measures of its operating performance and believes they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Historical cost accounting assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen based on market conditions, many industry investors have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or loss attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of its financial performance. FFO and Normalized FFO is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. These non-GAAP financial measures should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDAre (Unaudited and in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Net income $ 13,701

Interest expense 23,970

Depreciation and amortization expense 69,481

Loss on sale of real estate, net (37)

Proportionate share of joint venture depreciation and amortization 472

EBITDAre $ 107,661

Transaction expenses 40

Non-cash compensation expense 3,389

Pro forma impact of acquisitions/dispositions 83

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 111,173





Adjusted EBITDAre, annualized $ 444,692





As of March 31, 2019:

Debt $ 2,541,619

Less: cash and cash equivalents 61,073

Net Debt $ 2,480,546





Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre 5.6x



As defined by NAREIT, EBITDAre is computed as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense (not applicable to HTA); (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) impairment; (v) gain or loss on the sale of real estate; and (vi) and the proportionate share of joint venture depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDAre is presented on an assumed annualized basis. HTA defines Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre (computed in accordance with NAREIT as defined above) plus: (i) transaction expenses; (ii) gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) non-cash compensation expense; (iv) pro forma impact of its acquisitions/dispositions; and (v) other normalizing items. HTA considers Adjusted EBITDAre an important measure because it provides additional information to allow management, investors, and its current and potential creditors to evaluate and compare its core operating results and its ability to service debt.

