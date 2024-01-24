Healthcare Veteran Kristin Landry Takes the Helm as COO of Kyros in Mission to Transform SUD Care

Kyros

24 Jan, 2024, 10:31 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros, a technology-enabled services company with a mission to remove barriers to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) recovery services, announced today Kristin Landry as our new Chief Operating Officer. Kristin brings a proven track record in underserved populations, community health program operations and building community health worker networks. Landry is set to play a pivotal role in Kyros's ongoing expansion, growth and innovation.

Landry has built an impressive career in healthcare, starting with her own business, Synergy Medical Management, a revenue cycle and payment integrity firm. Then serving in pivotal positions such as Senior Vice President at Scipher Medicine and Executive Customer Partner at Wellframe. She honed her strategic acumen at Optum and Ingenix, further strengthening her capabilities in this area. Her tenure at Pfizer, especially in strategic marketing, contributed significantly to her expertise. Additionally, her role as Chief Operating Officer at Green Ribbon Health, along with her experience in business development at Pfizer Health Solutions, highlight her proficiency in driving operational excellence and fostering strategic growth in the industry.

On her appointment, Landry said, "I am thrilled to join Kyros as the Chief Operating Officer at this pivotal time in the organization's growth. My career has been dedicated to enhancing community health initiatives and building effective health worker networks. At Kyros, I see a tremendous opportunity to apply this expertise in a way that truly aligns with my passion for patient-centered care. I am excited to contribute to Kyros's innovative approach, ensuring that our operations deeply resonate with the needs and well-being of those we serve."

"Bringing in Kristin as COO of Kyros," said Daniel Larson CEO and Founder of Kyros "is a strategic alignment with our core mission and philosophy, as her approach extends beyond merely driving efficiency and growth; she excels in fostering a culture of innovation and patient-centric care, which resonates deeply with our mission to bridge the gap in Substance Use Disorder treatment and recovery services."

Landry's appointment as Chief Operating Officer at Kyros marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards enhancing and expanding its services in Substance Use Disorder recovery services. With her extensive background in healthcare, passion for community health initiatives, and a strong commitment to patient-centered care, Landry is poised to significantly contribute to Kyros's mission of breaking down barriers in SUD treatment. Her expertise and innovative approach are perfectly aligned with Kyros's dedication to providing effective, accessible recovery services, making her an invaluable addition to the team as Kyros continues to grow and innovate in this crucial field.

About Kyros:
Kyros, founded in two-thousand twenty-one, stands at the forefront of a paradigm shift in Substance Use Disorder (SUD) recovery services. Rooted in a vision born from personal experience, Daniel Larson established Kyros with a singular goal: to revolutionize SUD treatment in a way that addresses past challenges and shortcomings. Our innovative technology, combined with a deep commitment to transformative care, forms the backbone of our approach. We strive to break down barriers to treatment, ensuring that those battling SUD have seamless access to vital resources, empathetic support, and a level of personalized care that truly resonates. At Kyros, we understand the complexities of SUD recovery and our platform reflects this understanding, providing a structured yet flexible framework that adapts to the varied and unique challenges faced by those seeking help. This approach ensures that our services are not just effective, but also resonate on a personal level with each individual we serve. At Kyros, we are not just providing services; we are redefining them, ensuring that effective treatment is not a privilege but a right accessible to everyone.

