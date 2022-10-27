Healthcare Veteran Melissa Frieswick joins UpHealth as Chief Growth Officer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Frieswick, a healthcare industry veteran, has joined UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) as chief growth officer, effective immediately. She reports to UpHealth Chief Executive Officer Sam Meckey and will be responsible for overseeing revenue, product and product marketing.

"Melissa has a tremendous track record of driving growth across the healthcare continuum, working with payers, providers and enterprise clients to deliver innovative solutions," said Meckey. "She has repeatedly demonstrated she can successfully build growth-minded, go-to-market strategies and the teams required to deliver results. I am confident that Melissa will be successful in her new role and will help UpHealth as we accelerate the development of innovative product solutions and expansion into new markets."

Frieswick brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience that spans payer, consulting and high growth start-ups. She was most recently chief revenue officer at Total Brain, a leading mental health and brain performance self-monitoring and self-care platform.

"UpHealth is at an exciting inflection point in its history, and I am honored to be joining the company," said Frieswick. "Its mission is especially appealing to me: to enable high-quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for all. I see enormous potential for UpHealth to accomplish its mission by focusing on integrated care delivery and the solutions that providers and populations at scale find easy to work with and meaningful to their experience."

Before her time at Total Brain, Frieswick served as chief revenue officer at Maven, a digital healthcare company that earned top honors on Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Health list and was the first U.S. "unicorn" dedicated to women's and family health. Melissa was also a member of the executive team that scaled Virgin Pulse, part of Sir Richard Branson's famed Virgin Group.

Frieswick holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and economics from Providence College.

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability, access, quality, outcomes and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

