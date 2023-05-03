Healthcare Veteran, Zach Henderson to lead Global Kinetics as CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Kinetics, the global leader in digital health solutions for neurological conditions, today announced the appointment of Zach Henderson as its new Chief Executive Officer. Zach will also join the Board of Directors.

Zach joins Global Kinetics with over 25 years of healthcare software and big data experience and will lead Global Kinetics' continued growth and global expansion. Zach recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Glooko, where he led the rapid growth of the business with life science partners and healthcare providers. Prior to Glooko, he held senior management roles with various public and private equity backed healthcare companies quickly growing their businesses while meeting his personal mission of bettering healthcare systems around the world.

"With the largest body of published clinical evidence and over 35,000 patients treated, Global Kinetics has the deepest clinical data set in the neurology field," said Zach Henderson, newly appointed CEO of Global Kinetics. "I am excited to lead this next phase of the company helping patients, their caregivers, healthcare professionals and innovative life science companies better treat and research complex neurological conditions using the latest digital health technology and analytics," he continued.

Global Kinetics will expand its partnerships with companies developing pharmaceutical products and medical devices targeting neurological disorders using their novel algorithms to inform patient selection, dose titration, adherence and ongoing therapy management.

"After an extensive search, we are excited to welcome Zach to Global Kinetics as he brings a wealth of expertise in scaling healthcare businesses by partnering with life science companies and providers," said Executive Chairman, J. Leighton Read MD, Brandon Capital Venture Partner who will continue with Global Kinetics as Non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors. "I'd also like to welcome Dr. David Atkins of BioScience Managers to the Board of Directors. His extensive experience in both operational and investor roles, including in digital health, will be valuable to the business going forward."

Mr. Henderson's appointment as CEO follows several exciting announcements for Global Kinetics. In January 2023, the PKG was reported by NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) in the UK to reliably measure bradykinesia and dyskinesia and other movement disorder measures, and provide useful information that leads to significant improvement in clinical management for patients. NICE cited the extensive clinical evidence using the PKG System compared to other wearables which was reported to lead to clinical improvements for patients when compared to standard management, in terms of reductions in UPDRS scores, the standard Parkinson's Disease rating scale. Therefore, NICE supports the use of the PKG as a complement to clinical care in both clinical and remote settings. The PKG System is already being used extensively across the NHS in the United Kingdom by over 35 sites. This NICE announcement follows the December 2022 publication, Measurement of Bradykinesia and Chorea in Huntington's Disease using Ambulatory Monitoring which used the PKG System to correlate UHDRS, the standard Huntington's Disease rating scale, clinical measures to the PKG scores. The study reported a strong correlation between clinical chorea scores and the PKG dyskinesia score among other findings.

About Global Kinetics

Global Kinetics is committed to improving the lives of patients with neurologic conditions using advanced digital health technologies. The company was formed in 2007 to commercialize its lead product, the Personal KinetiGraph (PKG). The PKG System including its proprietary, clinically proven algorithms, enables the precise monitoring, quantification, and reporting of movement disorder symptoms. To date, Global Kinetics has supported clinical research and treatment decisions by healthcare professionals who have treated more than 35,000 patients, generating more than 9,000,000 hours of clinical data from the FDA-cleared, CE-marked, TGA-approved PKG System. Global Kinetics is a privately held company, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with offices in the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.pkgcare.com .

