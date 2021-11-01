Healthcare Wearables Market to grow by USD 7.77 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

Key Market Participants Analysis

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers Rx ICM heart monitor. Confirm Rx ICM continuously collects and analyzes data on heartbeat.

The company offers Rx ICM heart monitor. Confirm Rx ICM continuously collects and analyzes data on heartbeat. Dexcom Inc .: The company offers Dexcom G6 CGM System, which helps in tracking glucose levels.

.: The company offers Dexcom G6 CGM System, which helps in tracking glucose levels. Fitbit Inc.: The company offers its Fitbit range of smart watches, which helps in fitness and wellness tracking.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Healthcare Wearables Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Vital Sign Monitors



Glucose Monitors



Sleep Apnea Monitors



Others

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Nursing Homes



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The healthcare wearables market is driven by the increasing focus on fitness and a healthy lifestyle orientation, growth of industries such as home healthcare and remote patient monitoring devices, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

For more information about market segmentation as well as the trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the healthcare wearables market, Download Our Sample Report

Related Reports:

Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market: The smart wearable healthcare devices market has been segmented by product (fitness band, smart watches, smart glasses, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The smart wearable healthcare devices market has been segmented by product (fitness band, smart watches, smart glasses, and others) and geography ( , , , and ROW). Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market: The heart rate monitoring devices market has been segmented by product (chest straps, wristband, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

Healthcare Wearables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, Japan, UK, The Netherlands, Mexico, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Dexcom Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, and OMRON Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio