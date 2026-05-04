Healthcare Website Redesign Drives 131.53% Increase in User Growth

MIAMI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, a world-class web design agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns to support brand growth online, announces the launch of a redesigned website for MEG Business Management, a healthcare business services provider supporting physical therapy practice owners. The project focused on improving user experience, strengthening lead generation, and delivering a scalable platform to support ongoing growth.

The redesigned website reflects a strategic effort to modernize the digital experience, improve usability, and create clearer pathways for content discovery and conversion.

Transforming an Outdated Platform into a Lead Generation Engine

MEG Business Management required a modern website to better reflect its expertise and support its growing content ecosystem. The previous platform was limited by outdated UX, fragmented technology, and inefficient conversion pathways, which may have impacted engagement and user interaction.

Digital Silk addressed these challenges through a full redesign and development project, introducing streamlined user journeys, improved content architecture, and a more cohesive visual experience. The updated platform is structured to guide users more effectively from discovery to conversion, supporting both immediate engagement and ongoing marketing initiatives.

Driving Measurable Growth in Traffic and Engagement

Following the launch, the website recorded strong improvements in key performance metrics when comparing Nov 23, 2025 to Mar 31, 2026 against the previous period.

Key outcomes include:

+131.53% increase in active users +109.1% increase in sessions +20.51% increase in engaged sessions

These results may reflect improved discoverability, clearer navigation, and stronger alignment between content and user intent.

Building a Scalable Platform for Content and Growth

The project combined UX strategy, technical development, and content optimization to support both usability and scalability.

Core deliverables included:

Website redesign focused on lead generation and conversion optimization Streamlined UX and structured user journeys Improved content architecture for blogs, podcasts, and resources Scalable CMS with modular components for internal teams SEO-ready site structure and metadata optimization Performance optimization and mobile-first responsiveness

The platform also simplified backend management by consolidating multiple page builders into a cleaner and more efficient CMS environment.

Reflecting a Shift Toward Performance-Driven Websites

The project reflects a broader trend in healthcare and professional services, where organizations are prioritizing websites that function as active business development tools rather than static informational platforms.

"MEG Business Management is a strong example of how modern website strategy can support growth. By combining clearer user journeys, stronger brand messaging, and a scalable CMS foundation, the result is a digital experience designed to support lead generation and ongoing marketing efforts," said Ana Margarida Meira, VP, Client Partner.

Supporting Long-Term Digital Strategy

The redesigned platform provides a flexible foundation to support ongoing content expansion, including blogs, podcasts, and educational resources. By improving discoverability and usability, the website is positioned to support continued engagement and visibility.

Organizations looking to improve website performance and lead generation can request a quote to explore tailored digital strategies.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning web design agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

Media Contact

Jessica Erasmus

Marketing Director & PR Manager

Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Silk