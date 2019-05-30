Healthcare: Who Survives?

Our research explored which facilities consumers consider, use and favor in order to gain a deeper understanding as to why they prefer one over the others. We then looked at the basis of two different trends: perceived benefits of each facility and the consumer's respective age group. In addition, we received feedback on five future- forward healthcare facility concepts to see exactly what these healthcare decision makers feel are most viable for the future.

These consumers ranged in age from Gen Z all the way to the Silent Gen and naturally, our findings show a significant contrast between the needs of younger versus older healthcare decision makers. As these younger generations transition into the position of those preceding them, we must evaluate their differences as they offer a glimpse into a future with a very different healthcare landscape.

At WD, we know that in order to fulfill the everchanging wants and needs of consumers, innovation is necessary. And in the healthcare industry, this unsure future is something providers need to be prepared for. If you need assistance with discovering the opportunities your facility should take advantage of, call us. We'd be happy to help.

In the meantime, you can purchase the full white paper here for a complete look at our findings.

