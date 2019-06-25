Healthcare Workers See End In Sight For HIV Epidemic, Renew Efforts To Increase Testing

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare workers renew efforts to increase HIV testing as part of a national strategy to make best use of highly effective tools now available – specifically, HIV treatment and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Equitas Health, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health and local health departments, is leading efforts to raise awareness and increase testing as rates of HIV infection among men who have sex with men and transgender people of color continue to increase.

According the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at the end of 2017, in the state of Ohio, a total of 23,587 persons were living with diagnosed HIV infection, 45% of those infections were among Black/African-Americans despite representing only 14.2% of Ohio's population.

"The disproportionate rates of HIV infections have become an issue of racial equity in our present health systems, we can and will do better. The advent of PrEP and the efficacy of HIV medication have rendered the HIV virus untransmittable," says Dwayne Steward, Equitas Health's Director of Prevention.

Earlier this year the Ohio Department of Health awarded Equitas Health $1 million grant to increase access to the HIV preventative intervention, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and to support Harm Reduction efforts.

PrEP is a game-changing intervention that allows HIV-negative individuals to take a once daily medication to prevent HIV infection. The funding has allowed for 15 new Prevention Health Navigation positions in Columbus, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, Lima, Athens and Portsmouth. Navigators are helping individuals at risk for HIV connect with PrEP services and help remove barriers to the intervention.

The funding for navigators comes as the Ohio Department of Health launched a Prevention Assistance Program Interventions (PAPI) program in October 2018. The PAPI program provides financial assistance to cover office and medical copays; copays associated with required laboratory work; prescription copays that are not covered by a patient assistance program; medical services for people who are not eligible for insurance.

"We now have all the tools we need to end the HIV epidemic. Key community partnerships along with the PAPI program will allow us to remove the main barriers we have seen to this life-saving intervention. This program complements Equitas Health's robust services for those living with HIV, as we work to ensure those infected or affected continue to have the medical care they need," said Bill Hardy, Equitas Health's President & CEO.

One such partnership is the U.N.I.T.Y. Project (Uplifting Nurturing Inspiring Teaching Your true value) between Equitas Health and the Columbus Public Health Department, it provides an affirming social and wellness space for same gender loving men of color. The collaboration includes organizing events such as a Field Day for National HIV Testing Day, participants can participate in activities include dodgeball, kickball, corn hole and more with HIV testing provided, the event is free.

FREE ANONYMOUS OR CONFIDENTIAL HIV TESTING OPPORTUNITIES

Equitas Health HIV Testing Opportunities (JUNE 27)

AKRON

Equitas Health Akron | 10 AM – 4 PM

1815 W. Market St., Suite 207

COLUMBUS

National HIV Testing Day Field Day| 6 – 9 PM

In conjunction with Equitas Health's Project INK.

Columbus Public Health

240 Parsons Ave.



Mozaic | 2 – 7 PM

2228 Summit St.

Wellness space for transgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming youth and young adults, a cookout is planned beginning at 1 PM.

DAYTON

Equitas Health Dayton Medical Center | 9 AM – 4 PM

1222 S. Patterson Blvd., Suite 230

Walgreen's Locations | 10 AM – 7 PM

In partnership with Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health.

Walgreen's

4855 N Main St.

Walgreen's

1542 Wayne Ave

Walgreen's

2710 Salem Ave.

Walgreen's

537 W Main St.

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth – Community testing will be provided.

Location – TBD

TOLEDO

Equitas Health Toledo | 11AM – 6:30 PM

3450 W. Central Ave., Suite 104

For additional testing sites and locations visit www.equitashealth.com/testing .

ABOUT EQUITAS HEALTH:

Established in 1984, Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio), is a regional not-for-profit community-based healthcare system and federally qualified community health center look-alike. Its expanded mission has made it one of the nation's largest HIV/AIDS, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) healthcare organizations. With 17 offices in 11 cities, it serves more than 67,000 individuals in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia each year through its diverse healthcare and social service delivery system focused around: primary and specialized medical care, community pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, HIV/STI prevention, advocacy, and community health initiatives. In 2019, the Buckeye Regional Anti-Violence Organization (BRAVO) became a part of Equitas Health.

The Equitas Health Pharmacy operates as a social enterprise for Equitas Health; 100% of profits are reinvested back into the organization's programs and services. Prizm Magazine and its companion website, prizmnews.com, is a division of Equitas Health.

For more information, visit equitashealth.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.

