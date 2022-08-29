Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL) Awarded Technology and Workforce Management Services Agreement with Conductiv

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL), the nation's innovator and leader in vendor neutral workforce solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a group purchasing Technology and Workforce Management Services agreement with Conductiv. Effective July 1, 2022, the new agreement enables Conductiv Contracts members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Conductiv Contracts for Technology and Workforce Management Services.

Driven by technology, experience and innovation, Healthcare Workforce Logistics provides savings solutions to healthcare systems of all sizes that are seeking to reduce the cost of, and optimize their utilization of, external healthcare staffing agencies. Its solutions include Vendor Management Systems (VMS); vendor-neutral Managed Service Programs (MSPs); the development of Internal Resource Pools; the creation and management of Internal "Private Label" Agencies; and Direct Hire Permanent Placement. Healthcare Workforce Logistics takes an innovative, data-driven approach to solving critical labor challenges with a focus on quality, transparency, market competitiveness and cost savings.

"Healthcare Workforce Logistics is pleased to embark on this strategic partnership to provide Conductiv's membership with a full suite of customized workforce management solutions predicated on quality, cost containment and agility in the procurement and delivery of contingent labor and direct hire management services," says Jonathan Ward, president of Healthcare Workforce Logistics. "Our organizations share a common mission in offering innovative programs that allow members to operate more efficiently, while delivering high-quality patient care."

Conductiv is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 million in contract savings.

Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL) is the leader and innovator in vendor neutral healthcare workforce solutions that play a critical role in helping healthcare employers across the nation optimize their workforces to increase efficiency, improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. With deep expertise in providing Vendor Management Systems (VMS) and Managed Services Program (MSP) solutions to healthcare delivery networks, the company is backed by a leadership team with more than 70 years of combined experience in managing large-scale, $1 billion+ contingent labor spend through VMS and MSP programs.

Healthcare Workforce Logistics' next-generation technology platform, in combination with market pricing, creates a vendor neutral marketplace for healthcare agencies to compete – leading to lower rates, quality improvements, and real-time visibility into utilization and costs. Today, its technology is implemented in over 2,600 care settings, including health systems, behavioral health, home health, skilled nursing, long-term care, post-acute/rehab, testing sites and clinics. Healthcare Workforce Logistics is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.hwlmsp.com .

