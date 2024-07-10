Healthcare2U Makes Direct Primary Care Available to Individuals Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare2U, a leader in offering Direct Primary Care (DPC), announced today the expansion of its membership from employer groups to individuals seeking an affordable option for being seen by a physician. For more than a decade, Healthcare2U has provided employer groups with a successful and affordable DPC option for their employees to remove the barriers associated with a traditional fee-for-service insurance model. Through the years, Healthcare2U has worked to bring its cost-saving solution to individuals as a product that could be offered regardless of employment status. With the launch of My Direct Primary Care Plus (MyDPCplus), the company achieves just that. According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, 26 million Americans remain uninsured. Another 23% of Americans remain underinsured. This means they have health insurance, but it does not meet their healthcare needs, making the costs of care a financial burden.

At a membership cost of less than $50 per month, Healthcare2U aims to provide healthcare to millions of individuals across the country who may otherwise not have direct access to board-certified family care physicians and internists.

"MyDPCplus was designed to empower individuals with unprecedented access to affordable high-quality healthcare," said Andy Bonner, President and CEO of Healthcare2U. "Our commitment to transform the healthcare experience is rooted in our belief that everyone deserves access to exceptional healthcare, and MyDPCplus is a significant step toward making that a reality."

The company lists the following as some of the benefits to members:

Unlimited nationwide access to in-person visits

Unlimited nationwide urgent care

Unlimited virtual care

Guaranteed appointments

Chronic disease management that includes preventative care, early detection of serious health conditions, treatment, and management of 13 of the most prevalent chronic conditions.

Claims free process

Access to Healthcare2U's Private Physician Network TM available in all 50 states

available in all 50 states A Patient Advocacy Line (PAL) – comprised of bilingual medical professionals who navigate members through their benefits and even schedule appointments for them

Discounts on prescriptions, dental, vision and more!

Healthcare2U believes MyDPCplus, exemplifies them as a leader in this space and places them at the forefront of affordable solutions to healthcare accessibility. With MyDPCplus, Healthcare2U hopes to solve healthcare disparities and inequalities. As a noninsurance product, pre-existing conditions, and underwriting do not affect a person's ability to become a member. Healthcare2U's direct primary care is available to anyone between two and 65 years of age. By offering individual memberships, Healthcare2U is on a mission to bridge the gap in primary care accessibility and provide a solution for those seeking direct and immediate access to primary care services.

Healthcare2U's DPC model offers patient-centered care, allowing physicians to truly learn about their patients. Members benefit from longer consultation times with their physicians, fostering stronger doctor-patient relationships for more effective care management.

Individuals interested in joining Healthcare2U's direct primary care program can easily enroll through the company's website at www.healthc2u.com.

About Healthcare2U

Healthcare2U is a membership-based, hybrid direct primary care (DPC) organization that ensures employers of all sizes and structures have nationwide access to affordable, consistent, and quality primary care over 40% below the average cost of traditional DPC practices operating in the market today. Through our proprietary Private Physician Network (PPN)™, Healthcare2U promotes healthy living by detecting, treating, and managing acute and chronic conditions before the onset of serious illness. Healthcare2U is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is available nationwide. For more information, visit www.healthc2u.com . Follow us on Twitter @Healthc2U and LinkedIn at Healthcare2U .

SOURCE Healthcare2U, LLC