Healthcare2U's Latest Expansion Introduces Three Orlando Clinics in Response to the Demand for Direct Primary Care

"Healthcare2U is rapidly expanding in response to the demand for affordable and convenient healthcare," said Andy Bonner, CEO of Healthcare2U. "Direct Primary Care saves employers and their employees thousands of dollars on prescriptions, time-sensitive consultations and chronic disease management while providing high-quality, affordable healthcare that Floridian workers deserve."

Healthcare2U delivers membership-based healthcare on a national scale through their proprietary Private Physician Network™. Within these clinics, Healthcare2U provides same-day and next-day doctor appointments for acute issues at $10 a visit and around-the-clock telemedicine for $0 out-of-pocket cost. In addition to unlimited same-day/next-day acute visits, Healthcare2U's mission is to also diagnose and treat disease states through their partner clinics, saving employers and their employees on specialist-care claims. Therefore, Healthcare2U physician partners agree to treat 13 of the most prevalent disease states for the same $10 visit fee. Physician partners also agree to practice generic-first protocols to reduce pharmaceutical costs for employers and their employees.

"Healthcare2U's priority is to provide affordable coverage for employers and a meaningful patient-physician relationship for employees," said Dr. John Rodriguez, Healthcare2U's Chief Medical Officer. "Our physician partners are earnest to build a relationship with their patients to deliver time-sensitive, personalized care that improves an employee's overall state of health. With Healthcare2U, the patient-physician connection exceeds all expectations and is the foundation of our Direct Primary Care program's success."

Healthcare2U's Direct Primary Care offerings push to change how employers and their employees interact with healthcare, and through its efforts primary care is evolving into an accessible and personal system nationwide.

About Healthcare2U

Healthcare2U, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leader in delivering direct primary care, wellness and chronic disease management to employers of all sizes. Through a network of more than 230 partner clinics across the nation, Healthcare2U is breaking down barriers to convenient access to quality medical care. The company is focused on promoting healthy living while preventing disease. Healthcare2U is redefining how healthcare is delivered to improve the overall consumer medical experience while holding the line on employer costs. For a complete list of clinics, see: https://healthc2u.com/locations/. For more information, visit www.healthc2u.com.

