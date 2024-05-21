HealthCentral Corp. Announces Oncology Site Rebrand

New name, Oncology News Central, Reflects Evolution to News and Information Hub

ARLINGTON, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCentral Corp. today announced a rebranding of its premier platform for oncologists, OBR Oncology, as Oncology News Central, reflecting the site's position as an essential hub for information and insights across the oncology landscape.

Building on a foundation of oncology business and health policy coverage, Oncology News Central has become a leading site in oncology for original clinical news, drug development updates, meeting coverage, and professional information to better meet the needs of practicing oncologists.

Oncology News Central is an essential component of the long-term vision and mission of HealthCentral Corp., a leading health information company committed to empowering patients living with chronic and serious illness, and to supporting and educating the physicians and other healthcare professionals who care for them.

"OBR's evolution to Oncology News Central is a perfect manifestation of everything its world-class team of editors and journalists strive for every day," said Editor-in-Chief Robert A. Figlin, MD, FACP, Steven Spielberg Family Chair in Hematology-Oncology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. "I'm proud to be Editor-in-Chief of a website that started out strong and has grown to be the true center of what's going on in our field."

Oncology News Central's unrivaled relationships with community oncologists and its strength with academic physicians underscore a commitment to delivering news and information in context, with perspectives from leading experts on how to incorporate new agents, new findings and treatment approaches, and new guidelines into clinical practice.

"Today's physicians are overloaded with information and have little time to sift through the myriad of sources available to us," said Dr. Figlin. "Oncology News Central continues and builds upon OBR's commitment to sifting through the noise for us and delivering what's important to practicing oncologists in the format and fashion that we've come to rely on."

Jo-Ann Strangis, Chief Content Officer for HealthCentral, said the site's extensive news coverage, along with daily newsletters that highlight advances from a wide range of primary sources, has made Oncology News Central the fastest growing oncology website in the U.S.

"Our focus not only on what is happening, but on why it's important, sets us apart," said Strangis. "Our editorial depth and expertise, combined with a new site design and oncology resources, makes it easier for oncologists to get all of the information they need."

HealthCentral Corporation operates leading digital platforms that serve patients living with chronic illness, their care partners and health professionals who care for them. HealthCentral Corporation's award-winning destinations include HealthCentral, MedCentral, Patient Power, Oncology News Central, TheBody, and TheBodyPro.

