HealthCentral Named Top Healthcare Consumer Media Brand at 2023 MM+M Awards



HealthCentral Corporation

09 Oct, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCentral, a leading digital health platform serving patients living with chronic and serious illness and their caregivers has taken top honors at the Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) Awards for the second consecutive year with a Gold Award for Best Healthcare Consumer Media Brand of 2023. HealthCentral is the only consumer brand that has won this award for two consecutive years in MM+M's 20-year history.

Announced October 5 in New York City, the MM+M Awards recognize the most creative and effective healthcare marketing and communications platforms in the industry.

"Our mission at HealthCentral is to empower people living with serious illness through content that educates and inspires them to live their best possible lives," said Steve Zatz, M.D., Chairman and CEO of HealthCentral Corp. "Receiving the MM+M Gold Award two years in a row speaks to our commitment to provide the best information and resources to the patients and caregivers that depend on us to manage their health." 

In honoring HealthCentral, the MM+M Awards highlighted the breadth and relatability of its rigorously reviewed health content, including patient-first video series that powerfully capture the challenges and victories of living life with chronic illness. The awards also recognized the impact of a recent site redesign that elevates audience engagement and community connection with enhanced interactive and immersive features, including "Condition-Approved Home" visual guides and "Cooking Clubs," designed to assist and support people living with chronic illness in their day to day lives. 

"It is an honor to be recognized by the MM+M judges for the second year in a row," said Chief Content Officer Jo-Ann Strangis. "Whether through our inspiring multi-media and video series, immersive storytelling, or deeply researched and reviewed journalism, our content and innovations are always informed by listening to and understanding the needs of people living with chronic illness." 

About HealthCentral
HealthCentral Corporation operates the leading digital platform that serves patients living with chronic illness, their care partners and health professionals who care for them. HealthCentral Corporation's award-winning destinations include HealthCentral, Patient Power, OBR Oncology, TheBody and TheBodyPro. 

Media Contact:
Patricia Garrison 
908-591-3452
[email protected] 

SOURCE HealthCentral Corporation

