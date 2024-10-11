HealthCentral Wins Top Honors at MM&M Awards for Consumer, Professional Brands

Announced October 10 in New York City, the MM+M Awards recognize the most creative and effective healthcare marketing and communications platforms and campaigns in the industry.

"We are honored to receive awards this year for both our consumer and professional brands, including being the only brand to receive MM&M's consumer award three years in a row," said Steve Zatz, M.D., CEO of HealthCentral Corp. "These achievements speak to our commitment to deliver premier content that informs, educates, and builds community for both people living with chronic illness and the professionals who care for them."

In honoring HealthCentral, the MM+M Awards highlighted the platform's ability to inform and inspire with science-driven editorial, video, and social content that is both compassionate and clear-eyed. Actionable self-care guides, relatable news and features, and realistic first-person perspectives on the challenges of living with chronic illness encourage confidence and build community, while courageous explorations into controversies, such as medical gaslighting and the financial burdens of chronic disease, uncover overlooked issues that can make the lives of people with serious illnesses more difficult.

MM&M's recognition for Oncology News Central noted the platform's expert and efficient curation of breaking clinical news, and its focus on delivering information in context, providing practical insights on how physicians can best incorporate new findings into clinical practice through peer-to-peer discussions, video roundtables, and podcasts.

"Receiving the MM&M awards is a testament to the excellence and hard work of our teams and of our commitment to understanding the needs of our audiences," said Chief Content Officer Jo-Ann Strangis. "Together, our platforms reflect our mission to encourage people to live their best possible lives and to ensure their physicians are equipped with the knowledge and expertise needed to deliver optimal patient care."

About HealthCentral

HealthCentral Corporation operates leading digital platforms that serve patients living with chronic illness, their care partners and health professionals who care for them. HealthCentral Corporation's award-winning destinations include HealthCentral, MedCentral, Patient Power, Oncology News Central, TheBody, and TheBodyPro.

