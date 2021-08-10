HealthComp and Grand Rounds Health Partner to Expand Employer Access to the Industry's Leading Healthcare Navigation Offering

SAN FRANCISCO and FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rounds Health today announced a partnership with HealthComp to improve health plan member support by offering Grand Rounds Health's unique healthcare navigation and expert medical opinion services to HealthComp's book of business. HealthComp is the largest independent health benefits administrator in the country, serving over 450,000 members. Through this new collaboration, HealthComp's clients will have the option to offer Grand Rounds Health's expert medical opinion, personalized provider matching, and healthcare navigation services to plan members.

"Through our partnership, we are simplifying benefits management and empowering human resource managers and consultants with a turn-key, flexible healthcare navigation offering that can improve clinical outcomes for their employee population while delivering a world-class member experience," said Robin Glass, President of Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand.

HealthComp's employer clients can now access Grand Rounds Health's navigation capabilities, select desired services for any benefit plan, and have the ability to optimize their network by matching members to top-quality healthcare providers without limiting provider choice or discounts. The joint collaboration also provides a member engagement engine with more data points to allow early, accurate member targeting and enable superior member experiences.

"The impact that Grand Rounds Health is having on the healthcare industry and patient and provider relationships is outstanding as they provide truly holistic and patient-centric support," said Keri Dixon, EVP of Product and Account Management at HealthComp. "Our mission to reduce costs and improve outcomes for all plan members remains our utmost priority, and we're thrilled to offer these new services to members across the country to deliver on these goals."

Through this partnership, HealthComp will be able to direct plan members with complex healthcare needs to Grand Rounds Health's expert medical opinion service. These members will then have access to providers who are experts in their particular health condition(s), receive a personalized provider match for high-quality, in-network local care, and an empathetic care and clinical team. Grand Rounds Health's healthcare navigation service harnesses data science and clinical expertise to provide an integrated member experience that includes personalized provider matching. Both of these services will be available to HealthComp's book of business.

In addition to offering these services, HealthComp has collaborated with Grand Rounds Health to establish seamless data integration, which will further enhance the overall member experience. This integration will create a truly connected benefits ecosystem that engages members, resulting in lower healthcare costs and improved clinical outcomes.

About HealthComp

HealthComp, a New Mountain Capital company, is the nation's largest independent health plan administrator for self-funded employer groups, serving over 450,000 medical members and 1.1 million total members. Our solution brings together concierge-level service, best-in-class operations, powerful analytics and expert medical cost management and integrates seamlessly with any benefit ecosystem. The result is an industry-leading experience that delivers better clinical outcomes for our members and higher savings for our book of business. For more information about HealthComp, visit https://healthcomp.com/ .

About Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand

Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand merged in 2021 to form a first of its kind integrated virtual care company to raise the standard of healthcare. The same year, we acquired Included Health, the leader in healthcare navigation for LGBTQ+ and underserved populations. Our personalized, longitudinal care services include primary care, specialty care, integrated behavioral health, everyday and urgent care, chronic condition management and prevention, and 24/7 triage. We get members to the right care, at the right time through ongoing clinical navigation, expert medical opinions, and care coordination.

Partnering with leading employers and health plans, we deliver unparalleled, end-to-end care. Our combined nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and innovative data science and technology platforms provide better care experiences, better member satisfaction, and better outcomes and cost savings for our nearly 100 million covered lives across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the combined company has been recognized several times in the past year—including Best Workplaces by Inc. magazine, Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Best Overall Digital Health Company by MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and Best Employer Wellness Company by UCSF Digital Health Awards. Learn more at www.grandrounds.com and www.doctorondemand.com.

