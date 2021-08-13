HealthCrowd's Annemieke Umberg To Speak At Digital & Virtual Member Engagement Innovations For Health Plans

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annemieke Umberg, Director of Member Engagement at HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator in healthcare, will present on August 26 at the Digital & Virtual Member Engagement Innovations for Health Plans conference at 12:30pm EDT.

The presentation, "3 Dreamy Digital Engagement Ideas that will have your Compliance Team (and your Members) Eating Out of your Hand" will help attendees better understand the concerns of compliance teams and state agencies to find middle ground and effectively manage risk. Key strategies and actions to take now and, in the future, to be competitive and to best meet health plan members' expectations will be explored. All content will be accompanied by demonstrated outcomes and case studies.