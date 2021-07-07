HealthCrowd's Member Engagement Technology Abstract Featured At APHA's 2021 Annual Meeting

"Utilizing Mobile Technology To Improve Access To Timely Follow-up Care After Hospitalization For Mental Illness." Tweet this

In complement to the 2021 APHA theme, "Creating the Healthiest Nation: Strengthening Social Connectedness," the results of the mobile technology program have been shown to amplify case manager outreach.

The enrollment rate was exceeded by nearly 4x the goal of 3% as 11.32% of eligible outreached members consented to text messages via an offline mini website (called a nanosite) between 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, 30% of the unique outreached members interacted with the campaign by texting keywords or responding to messages.

The secret sauce is HealthCrowd's Best Next Nudge™ technology which gives its customers the ability to unify, harmonize and optimize individualized communications across their organization and ecosystem. With this technical innovation, HealthCrowd easily deals with scale, complexity and an almost infinite set of use cases.

