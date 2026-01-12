HealthDyne Helps Advance Access to Obesity Treatment by Supporting New Carve-Out Benefit Options

HealthDyne will help expand access to obesity management medication through pharmacy support for carve-out weight management solutions.

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthDyne announced it will participate in alternative access solutions for employers seeking access to FDA-approved obesity management medicine from Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly). HealthDyne will become a dispensing pharmacy for select Lilly medicines collaborating with digital healthcare providers to offer integrated carve-out solutions that combine affordability, clinical oversight and patient engagement.

As demand for obesity management medicine surges, some employers are pulling back coverage due to the cost of covering the products for the growing number of employees who want and have been prescribed them. Even with manufacturers lowering cash prices, employers are concerned about their total benefit costs and plan flexibility. New access models can provide an on-ramp to obesity coverage for employers currently not covering obesity management medicines.

"We have witnessed a significant shift in the demand for obesity management medications, requiring more sustainable models," said Steve Saft, CEO of HealthDyne. "With the current approach, coverage is shrinking and patients are left without options."

"Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees' health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines," said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. "We're excited to work with organizations that share our commitment to removing friction and providing flexible, transparent solutions for employers to help expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them."

Leveraging its technology-rich ecosystem, patient-first care model and scalable pharmacy, HealthDyne ensures clinically appropriate access and cost efficiency.

"Our technology stack and patient care model set us apart," adds Steve. "From AI-enabled intake and real-time reporting to high-touch clinical engagement, we've built a system that delivers transparency, scalability and superior patient experience. It's not just about filling prescriptions. It's about creating a connected, patient-first journey."

This solution reflects HealthDyne's mission to deliver pharmacy care where access is effortless, care is affordable and patients come first. By combining obesity treatment with HealthDyne's advanced technology and patient-centric model, employers gain a flexible solution that aligns cost control with improved outcomes.

About HealthDyne

HealthDyne is a leading digital pharmacy services company, delivering access, affordability and exceptional patient care through a connected technology ecosystem. With advanced clinical support models and state-of-the-art URAC-accredited pharmacies, HealthDyne helps patients start and stay on therapy while powering modern, scalable solutions for its partners. Trusted across all 50 states and U.S. territories, HealthDyne works with pharmaceutical manufacturers, digital health innovators and payers to move care forward and elevate the patient experience. Learn more at healthdyne.com.

