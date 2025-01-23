HealtheConnections Welcomes New President and CEO, Board Members for 2025

Elizabeth Amato steps into the top job, ushers in new community leaders to join its Board of Directors

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealtheConnections, a leading health information organization in New York state, announces senior leadership changes effective January 1, 2025. Elizabeth Amato has taken the role of president and chief executive officer after three successful years as chief operating officer, preceded by Rob Hack, who retired at the close of 2024.

Elizabeth Amato (above) is the president and CEO of HealtheConnections. She steps into this role after a successful tenure as the company's chief operating officer.

Amato, a 16-year veteran in the health information technology industry, is a respected leader in the field. She has an extensive background in health information exchange, health data, government relations, policy and compliance with focused expertise on program development and design, advocacy, research, and source funding.

In her new role, Amato will drive organizational strategies, priorities and operations, steering HealtheConnections into its next phase of growth. She is a passionate advocate for improving the health of our communities through innovative technology, data-driven strategies, and strong clinical-community partnerships, with plans to highlight those values during her tenure.

"Innovation, continuous improvement, and close collaboration with participants, partners, and peers are the hallmarks of HealtheConnections' success," said Amato. "My commitment is to preserve the values that have brought us here, while bringing new ideas and a forward-looking perspective to ensure our organization and partners thrive in a changing healthcare landscape."

In addition to Amato's appointment, the HealtheConnections Board of Directors selected new leadership and added a new slate of members to its ranks. The Board of Directors selects candidates that represent its extensive geographic reach, diverse participant base and business community united by a shared commitment to its nonprofit mission.

HealtheConnections Board of Directors leadership changes:

Paul Kaye , MD , Executive Vice President for Practice Transformation for Sun River Health serving as the Board of Directors Chair





, Executive Vice President for Practice Transformation for Sun River Health serving as the Board of Directors Chair Seth Kronenberg , MD , President & CEO for Crouse Health serving as the Board of Directors Co-Vice Chair





, President & CEO for Crouse Health serving as the Board of Directors Co-Vice Chair Robert Weisenthal , MD, Ophthalmologist for CNY Eye Care and Clinical Professor for the Department of Ophthalmology at Upstate Medical University serving as Board of Directors Co-Vice Chair

New HealtheConnections Board of Directors members:

Demetra Alberti , Executive Director for Rural Health Network of South-Central NY





Executive Director for Rural Health Network of South-Central NY Kathryn Anderson , MD, PhD, Commissioner of Health for Onondaga County





Commissioner of Health for Eric Brosius , Vice President of Technology Services for Sun River Health





Vice President of Technology Services for Sun River Health Kara Hines , DNP, RN, CHCIO, Associate Vice President of IT and Associate Chief Information Officer for United Health Services





Associate Vice President of IT and Associate Chief Information Officer for United Health Services Judith Watson, RN , BSN, MPH, C hief Executive Officer for Westchester Community Health Center





C for Westchester Community Health Center Corey Zeigler , Chief Information Officer for Helio Health

To learn more about HealtheConnections, visit healtheconnections.org.

About HealtheConnections:

HealtheConnections is a nonprofit organization accredited by the New York State Department of Health to operate the regional health information exchange that serves 26 counties across Central, Northern, Southern Tier, and Hudson Valley regions in New York State. With a network of over 13,000 licensed clinicians and tens of thousands of health and care professionals, the organization facilitates the secure flow of patient data between more than 4,600 office locations every day. This diverse and expansive network presents an incredible opportunity to share, understand, and apply clinical data for better healthcare and to support public and population health priorities.

