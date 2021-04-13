HealthEdge Completes Investment in Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network

HealthEdge invests in Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network, a national provider of specialty home infusion nursing services Tweet this

HealthEdge's investment is expected to enhance SPNN's growth opportunities by bringing together the company's superior and expanding nursing services offering with HealthEdge's industry experience, network, and resources.

HealthEdge Managing Partner Phil Dingle commented, "We are excited to add SPNN to the HealthEdge portfolio and look forward to partnering with Cherylann and her team to accelerate the growth of her company. SPNN plays a critical role in the specialty pharma supply chain, facilitating the administration of specialty infusion therapies at home for a subset of the patient population—those with rare, chronic, and orphan disorders—that requires a high degree of specialization, and that typically consumes a higher percentage of the overall healthcare spend. We expect the demand for SPNN's services to grow rapidly, as the key players in the healthcare continuum continue to aggregate around solutions like those offered by SPNN, which reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes."

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit healthedgepartners.com.

ABOUT SPNN

Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network, Inc. is a nationwide nursing network that focuses on the therapy management of patients with rare, chronic disorders. Our professional staff consists of CRNI®, OCN®, IgCN®, PICC and IV certified nurses who administer specialty pharmacy therapies to patients in the comfort of their home, physician offices and ambulatory infusion centers (AIC). For more information on SPNN, please visit www.spnninc.com.

