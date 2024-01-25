HealthEdge Promotes Jessica Hudson to Principal

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC ("HealthEdge"), a leading lower middle market healthcare-focused private equity fund, announced today the promotion of Jessica Hudson from Vice President to Principal.

Ms. Hudson joined HealthEdge in 2017 as a Senior Analyst. This most recent promotion is reflective of her contributions to the firm's growth and success over the last several years. She has helped drive investments in several of HealthEdge's portfolio companies across Funds III and IV, including SPNN, Anodyne, and Radsource, and serves in board roles at Anodyne and Radsource. She has also played a key role in several of the firm's recent exits, including Corridor, CSS Health, SPNN, and Columbus.

HealthEdge Managing Partner Phil Dingle shared: "We are excited to recognize Jessica for her achievements. She is a talented investment team member whose insight, dedication, and collaborative approach to partnering with our management teams have driven a number of successful outcomes for our firm. We are grateful for her leadership and look forward to her future contributions in this expanded role."

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS

HealthEdge is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined experience in healthcare as operators and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

