HealthEdge Receives Elite Company to Work For Designation

"This most recent accolade is humbling and we are so honored. Our employee commitment is resonating with our people and to be recognized beyond our population and at a national level is thrilling" said Laura Tomaino, SHRM-SCP, Vice President of People and Culture. "Winning Best of the Best only reinforces our dedication for continuous improvement because we know there is still so much to be done. We are so proud to be nominated and to have won a distinction such as this year's Elite standing for three years running."

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, HealthEdge was acquired by Blackstone. HealthEdge's product portfolio includes HealthRules Payor®, Altruista Health's GuidingCare®, and Burgess Source®. Follow HealthEdge, on Twitter @HealthEdge or on LinkedIn.

