Healthee introduces AI-powered Claims Analytics: Real-time claims insights that drive savings

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthee , the modern AI platform for benefits navigation and cost containment, today announced the upcoming launch of AI-powered Claims Analytics. The new capability transforms static claims reporting into continuously monitored, conversational intelligence for self-insured employers, advisors, and benefits leaders, offering deeper visibility into their claims data to uncover cost-saving opportunities.

Through Zoe, Healthee's agentic AI assistant, HR and benefits managers can ask plain-language questions to identify cost drivers, utilization trends, and plan design gaps contributing to rising spend. Zoe translates complex claims patterns into clear insights and tailored recommendations based on each employer's member population.

Claims intelligence built for action

Many organizations rely on static claims reports and standalone analytics platforms that explain what happened, but fall short of revealing why costs are increasing or what actions they need to take next. In addition to answering questions, Zoe constantly tracks claims data in the background — proactively surfacing emerging trends, benchmarking plan performance against similar companies, and finding opportunities to optimize plan design before costs escalate.

"This launch will change how self-insured employers and advisors engage with claims data," said Tomer Meir, Senior Director of Growth at Healthee. "For the first time, teams can independently analyze their claims data, receive alerts on cost drivers, and make cost-saving decisions with ease." Healthee's Claims Analytics connects claims intelligence directly to member navigation and engagement. After gaining insights, employers can activate targeted solutions mid-year and drive utilization, which ensures measurable ROI rather than overpaying for underutilized point solutions.

Why it matters

"Healthcare costs are rising faster than most organizations can respond, and traditional analytics tools often stop at reporting," said Michael Rosen, VP of Finance at Healthee. "Claims Analytics closes the gap between insight and action, giving employers greater control over healthcare spend."

Claims Analytics will be made available in 2026 within Healthee Pulse , the company's employee benefits management hub.

About Healthee

Healthee is a leading company in the health tech industry, focused on transforming how employees navigate healthcare and benefits. With a mission to make access to a healthier life effortless, Healthee utilizes AI technology to simplify complex benefits systems, enhancing user experience, cutting costs, and improving care outcomes. The Healthee platform is designed to make healthcare more accessible, personalized, and efficient. For more information, visit Healthee.com or connect with Healthee on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , X , and YouTube .

