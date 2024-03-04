Healthee Secures $32M Series A Funding, Accelerating How Employees Interact With Their Healthcare

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthee, a healthcare tech pioneer, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its Series A funding round, co-led by Fin Capital, Glilot Capital Partners, and Group11, with strategic partner TriNet (NYSE: TNET) also participating. Focused on enhancing care outcomes and reducing overhead for employers and employees alike, Healthee's comprehensive platform provides personalized, instant, and uncomplicated answers to coverage, treatment, and benefits questions, end-to-end Open Enrollment support, and tailored preventive care suggestions.

Healthee raises $32M Series A, revolutionizing employee healthcare with AI. Post this Welcome to Healthee - your digital compass to navigate the vast world of healthcare benefits. Imagine discovering your coverage, identifying the right provider, understanding your costs, and booking an appointment—all in the time it takes to send a tweet! That's what we do, and we do it in 27 seconds flat. Members of Healthee’s Leadership team from left to right: (TOP) Michael Rosen, Ron Zionpour, Shani Dresher, Elad Ofir, Michael Szymanski, Ben Nagar , (BOTTOM) Yael Pelleg, Guy Benjamin, Omer Maman, and Debbie Sharvit

The $32 million in funding will facilitate the strategic scaling of operations, accelerate product development, and support expansion initiatives, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to redefine the healthcare landscape through innovative, AI-driven technology solutions.

Fin Capital, Glilot, and Group11, bring a wealth of knowledge and resources to the table. Their partnership as co-leaders in this funding round underscores the strength and vision of Healthee's business model, to enable employers to manage health costs effectively, thereby elevating the overall employee experience.

"Reflecting on Healthee's journey from its inception, this year stands out as pivotal to the company's trajectory", says Dovi Frances, Founding Partner of Group 11. "TriNet, a top player in the U.S. employer management sector, holds a critical position with exposure to the latest market offerings. Securing an investment from TriNet signifies a profound trust and strategic alignment with a market leader. We are excited to lead another investment round, championing Healthee's ongoing growth and success as an active board member."

Lior Litwak, Managing Partner and Head of Glilot+, the early growth fund of Glilot Capital Partners, who is joining Healthee's board, adds: "Health navigation remains one of the toughest challenges for American employees across sectors and sizes. Healthee's GenAI-based solution is a real game-changer in this industry, and a true platform play for managing employers and employees complete health benefit needs. We were greatly impressed by Healthee's impact not only on employer healthcare costs, but more importantly on employee wellbeing and out-of-pocket spend. We look forward to supporting Healthee on their journey to transform healthcare delivery to U.S. employees.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to quality health services at a reasonable price", says Guy Benjamin, Healthee's CEO. "We are delighted to amplify our impact through Healthee's cutting-edge technology, enhancing the lives of millions of employees across the United States by eliminating the challenges of finding affordable care. Additionally, our tech streamlines operational tasks within organizations, fostering a more productive and thriving workplace. We firmly believe that healthy and content employees create a positive ripple effect on those around them, both within the workplace and in their personal lives."

TriNet, a key contributor to this funding round, brings valuable expertise and resources to further strengthen Healthee's operational capabilities. The collaboration with TriNet aligns seamlessly with Healthee's commitment to building a robust infrastructure that supports its rapid expansion and enhances its ability to deliver high-quality healthcare solutions.

"Today, the lack of transparency and clarity on healthcare plans results in excessive employer healthcare costs and has contributed to a spike in premium prices over the last -four years," said Christian Ostberg, General Partner at Fin Capital, who will be joining Healthee's Board of Directors. "We believe Healthee's platform leverages AI to simplify the benefits process for both employers and employees alike. We are excited by Guy's vision to reshape the benefits landscape and look forward to partnering with Healthee in this next phase of growth."

About Healthee

Healthee , a pioneering health tech company, is dedicated to reshaping the way employees interact with their healthcare. Harnessing the dynamic fusion of innovation and cutting-edge AI technology, Healthee strives to empower individuals in making informed decisions about their well-being, ultimately enhancing care outcomes and reducing overhead for all parties. For additional details, please visit Healthee.co or connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Youtube .

About Fin Capital

Founded in 2018, Fin Capital is a global asset manager focused on full lifecycle investing in B2B FinTech software companies. Fin Capital is passionate about rolling up its sleeves and partnering with repeat entrepreneurs that have deep financial services experience, differentiated products, and a global mindset. Fin is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, London, Miami, and New York. To learn more, visit www.fin.capital .

About Glilot Capital Partners

Glilot Capital Partners , a multi-stage venture fund, invests in exceptional Israeli entrepreneurs focusing on Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, AI/ML, DevOps, DevTools, and more. Founded in 2011, it manages over $700M+ across funds, offering long-term support from inception to acquisition. This round is led by Glilot+, the early growth fund of Glilot Capital Partners, specializing in Series A and B rounds within its targeted sectors.

About Group11

Group11 is a renowned venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments with a focus on groundbreaking technologies. With a proven track record of identifying and nurturing innovative companies, Group11 plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of industries. Their strategic investments span across sectors such as healthcare, technology, and beyond, contributing to the success and growth of pioneering ventures.

SOURCE Healthee Inc