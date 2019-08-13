HealthEfficient Receives $9.5 Million in Federal Funding to Support Community Health Centers

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEfficient has received two awards totaling $9.5 million in federal funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration to support community health centers in the eastern United States. One award enables HealthEfficient to continue its work as a mission-driven Health Center Controlled Network (HCCN), supporting 36 health centers in using Health Information Technology to improve clinical and operational performance; to reduce provider burden; and to address diabetes, hypertension, and Opioid Use Disorder over the next 3 years. The second award from HRSA will enable HealthEfficient and its partners to create a Network for Oral Health Integration (NOHI) across at least 3 states and Washington, DC.

"We are pleased to continue our performance improvement work with members of our Health Center Controlled Network, and to dramatically expand our efforts in oral health across the Eastern third of the United States. These programs will have a positive impact on our health centers and their patients, supporting centers in integrating HIT, behavioral health, and dental care in unprecedented ways," said Alan Mitchell, HealthEfficient's Executive Director.

With this HCCN award, HealthEfficient grows its "Qual IT Care Alliance" from 21 to 36 members in partnership with the District of Columbia Primary Care Association and the Mid-Atlantic Association of Community Health Centers. Members will use HealthEfficient's new data analytics platform along with technology such as patient portals, telehealth, kiosks, and self-monitoring devices to reduce bottlenecks in patient access to care, address provider burden, and improve outcomes. With the NOHI award, HealthEfficient will join with partners to support 30+ health centers in integrating oral health into primary care with early intervention for patients 0 – 2 years old. "By raising the bar for oral health care for our centers' youngest patients and improving awareness for the parents, we hope to have a lifelong impact on the children and their families," Mitchell said.

"We're excited to continue our work with HealthEfficient to make the best use of our Health Information Technology while improving clinical outcomes. And the new oral health project will help us focus on this important issue as we further integrate oral health," said Lindsay Farrell, the CEO of Open Door Family Medical Centers, Inc., of Ossining, NY, and HealthEfficient's chairperson.

