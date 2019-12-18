health.ESDlife Enlightens Your Healthy Living with Diversified Offerings

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An e-commerce brand of ESDlife, under the umbrella of renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001), health.ESDlife (https://health.esdlife.com/) Hong Kong's first and only online platform for one-stop health check search, comparison and booking. In view of growing trend on customers taking better care of their health and quality of life, health.ESDlife has been evolving from an aggregator of health-related services and products to a one-stop e-marketplace.

Redefining health through online shopping

The market-leading health.ESDlife is dedicated to offering an online health-related shopping experience. With over 500 products or services ranging from checkup packages and vaccination services to healthcare devices and health supplements, including a collection of over 400 checkup packages provided by a network of over 80 accredited medical centers. With intuitive portal design, effortless shopping procedures and powerful searching function, customers can search, compare, purchase and make appointment of health check packages at health.ESDlife in just a few clicks. Over a decade, hundreds of thousands of customers have been benefited from accessing to premium health products and services as well as exceptional user experience.

Shaping your beautiful life beyond health-related offerings

In response to the growing emphases on living environment and food safety, health.ESDlife broadens its product and service mix with new addition of water treatment solutions like water filters, showerheads and water tube cleaning service; air treatment solutions including air purifiers, air sanitisers and VOC control service for residence; sleep aid solutions such as mattresses, pillows and sleep aid devices; as well as handpicked fruits and vegetables from Japan and all over the world. Live better and safer really matters. health.ESDlife takes great pride in optimising our reliable and convenient platform, and sourcing more products and services for our customers.

For more information, please visit https://health.ESDlife.com/

About health.ESDlife

health.ESDlife, an eCommerce marketplace which has been offering healthcare products and services for more than 10 years, is devoted to developing the health awareness and living quality of the public with the aid of MedTech. To serve the different needs in the society, health.ESDlife is constantly expanding partnerships with reputable health checkup centers and other health product brands, allowing customers to search for various products and services easily and conveniently to assist themselves in the forecasting, monitoring, and protecting their well-being, at the same time promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging the public to proactively monitor their own health.

About ESDlife

ESDlife, a joint venture of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001) and Hewlett-Packard HKSAR established in 2000, builds digital engagement through a collective of trusted and award-winning services. It offers online lifestyle media platform including wedding, family and health; e-commerce and digital solutions that helps brands achieve their goals. Through these, ESDlife aims to help people live more rewarding, fulfilled lives. For more information, please visit: www.ESDlife.com.

