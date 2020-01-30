Healthfirst and NationsHearing Team Up to Improve Access to Hearing Tests and Offer Lower-Priced Hearing Aids for Healthfirst Medicare Advantage Plan Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfirst announced today that it is teaming with NationsHearing to provide an enhanced hearing health solution for its Medicare Advantage plan members, including Healthfirst CompleteCare (HMO SNP) plan members. NationsHearing is a hearing healthcare company that provides a comprehensive and cost-effective hearing aid and hearing services solution. Beginning in January 2020, all eligible Healthfirst Medicare Advantage plan members will be able to access NationsHearing's network for all hearing-aid-related and hearing services, including testing for hearing loss. The goal of this new comprehensive hearing solution is to improve members' access to hearing tests and make hearing aids more affordable.

"This is an important new service for our Medicare Advantage members facing hearing challenges," said Paul Portsmore, Healthfirst Senior Vice President. "Hearing loss affects physical health, putting people at risk of falls and disability. Through NationsHearing, our members will have access to quality hearing coverage, including cost-efficient hearing tests and hearing aids. By helping our members manage their hearing loss, we hope to reduce hearing-associated diseases."

According to the National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, approximately 15 percent of American adults (37.5 million) aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing, and about 28.8 million U.S. adults could benefit from using hearing aids. Improved hearing can lead to positive long-term health outcomes.1

"We're excited to team up with Healthfirst and improve member health outcomes through the use of hearing aids and other interventions," said Michael Parker, Chief Operating Officer at NationsHearing. "Our experienced team and clinical knowledge will ensure Healthfirst's members receive the highest level of care available so they can manage their hearing loss and get the most out of life."

Healthfirst and NationsHearing are pleased to bring this hearing solution to all Healthfirst Medicare Advantage plan members.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is New York's largest not-for-profit health insurer*, earning the trust of more than 1.4 million members by offering access to affordable healthcare. Sponsored by New York City's leading hospitals, Healthfirst's unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by working closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst takes pride in being pioneers of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For more than 25 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It has grown significantly to serve the needs of members, offering market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

About NationsHearing

NationsHearing is a hearing healthcare company that provides a comprehensive and cost-effective hearing aid and hearing services solution. By focusing on a technology-driven, outcomes-based approach for patients, health plans, partners, and providers, we aim to improve the overall health of customers using hearing aids. We save our customers thousands of dollars through strategic relationships with major hearing aid manufacturers, and we improve the experience for customers through an end-to-end centralized process that includes product comparison and appointment scheduling. We work with leading healthcare organizations of all types and provide customized solutions. To learn more, please visit nationshearing.com.

*Based on reported revenue for calendar year 2018

