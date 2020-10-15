Healthfirst Announces Signature (HMO), Available for 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfirst today announced it will offer a new 2021 Medicare Advantage Plan designed to give beneficiaries the freedom to choose a personalized benefit option based on their needs. For a $0 monthly plan premium, the new Healthfirst Signature (HMO)* will offer participants the same benefits as Original Medicare (including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing benefitsi), plus the freedom to personalize the plan by choosing a Healthfirst Signature Choice Extras benefit based on their personal needs. The Choice Extras benefits include a choice of one of the following options: a $35 per quarter over-the-counter (OTC) allowance; or a $0 dental deductibleii; or 12 one-way trips to visit doctors, hospitals or pharmacies. Healthfirst Signature (HMO) members will also have access to a dedicated member services team that will help them navigate and maximize their benefits.

Healthfirst Signature (HMO) Emphasizes Flexibility to Meet a Member's Unique Needs

"We designed our new plan offering for 2021 with the insight that our members are looking for a plan that suits their personal needs rather than something that is 'one size fits all,'" said Joyce Chan, Vice President Medicare Product, Healthfirst. "Healthfirst Signature (HMO) provides Medicare beneficiaries with additional options that will allow them better access to the healthcare they need and the support to ensure they are getting the most out of the plan. Healthfirst also continues to offer a variety of Medicare Advantage plans designed to meet the unique needs of the people in the communities we serve."

Healthfirst, New York's largest not-for-profit health insureriii is the number one choice for Medicare Advantage HMO plans, with the most members in the NY metro areaiv. Healthfirst has achieved a 4-Star rating (out of 5 stars) in 2021 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the second consecutive year. The rating is based on member experience in receiving quality care and services in 2019 and early 2020v.

"As the pandemic impacted so many aspects of people's lives this year, it is even more important to use this annual enrollment period to evaluate whether your medical and drug coverage and premiums continue to meet your health needs and financial situation or if you need changes for 2021," said Chan. "When looking at plans, it is important that people realize that not all Medicare plans are the same; and don't offer the same benefits. Healthfirst is very proud to be the only Medicare HMO plan in our market to again earn a 4 out of a 5-Star quality rating in 2021 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for quality care and service."

As part of the company's mission to provide affordable health coverage and access to quality health benefits, Healthfirst offers a portfolio of 2021 Medicare Advantage plans featuring dental servicesii for as low as $0, with coverage for dentures, crowns, and root canals; hearing and vision benefits for as low as $0 for hearing aids and eyeglasses; an over-the-counter (OTC) allowance of up to $155 for covered items including food; convenient at-home delivery for prescriptions and covered OTC items; and 24/7 access to doctors by phone or video chat. Medicare Advantage plan enrollments during the AEP go into effect January 1, 2021.

More Ways to Connect with Healthfirst—We're Here When You Need Us

Healthfirst is ready to help people find the right plan to fit their needs during the Annual Enrollment Period and is offering more options to connect that are convenient and can be accessed from the safety and comfort of home. People can learn more about the Healthfirst Signature (HMO) plan and Healthfirst's other Medicare offerings by calling 1-877-237-1303 or visiting HFMedicareLearnMore.org. For shoppers who prefer an entirely virtual shopping and enrollment experience, Healthfirst.org has been upgraded to include online enrollment.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is New York's largest not-for-profit health insurer, earning the trust of 1.6 million members by offering access to affordable healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York's leading hospitals, Healthfirst's unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by working closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst takes pride in being pioneers of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It has grown significantly to serve the needs of members, offering market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

*Healthfirst Signature (HMO) is available to those that have Medicare Parts A and B and live in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Nassau, or Westchester. i No out-of-pocket costs for entry-level hearing aids and eyeglasses. ii Dental services must be medically necessary to be covered; limitations apply. Benefits vary by plan iii Based on reported revenue for calendar year 2019 iv Based on August, 2020 CMS Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment data, excludes EGHP and ISNP. Healthfirst has the largest Medicare Advantage membership in the NY metropolitan area, including New York City, Nassau, Westchester, and the Lower Hudson Valley. v Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. Please visit https://www.medicare.gov/for more information on CMS' Star Ratings.

